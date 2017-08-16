Babies

The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Life

Ada James is the newest addition to the country crooner’s family

1 of 8

Instagram

DADDY & ME

Thomas Rhett snuggles with daughter Ada James, who he and wife Lauren Akins welcomed on Aug. 12. "Getting the hang of it I think," he wrote on Instagram.

2 of 8

Kailey Dickerson

WELCOME TO THE WORLD

Mom and Dad, meet Ada! The couple can't help but gush over their newborn daughter. “Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," the country singer shared. "I can’t believe that we have two daughters!!”

OH, BABY

Lauren Akins/Instagram

OH, BABY

Ada James is here! The family's newest addition is already a fashionista in the making, sporting a pink bow for her Instagram debut.

4 of 8

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

SISTER, SISTER

Big sister Willa Gray plants kisses on her little sister during their first meeting.

5 of 8

Instagram

TWINNING MOMENT

Leave it to the country crooner and his daughter, Willa Gray, to slay the style game, wearing their Japanese kimonos for an impromptu photo shoot.

6 of 8

Lauren Akins/Instagram

LIFE'S A BEACH

Lauren balances daughter Willa Gray on her growing baby bump during the 1-year-old's first-ever beach outing.

7 of 8

Lauren Akins/Instagram

TERRIFIC TRIO

"One more family pic from last night...especially because baby girl #2 looks like she's about ready to party and Willa Gray is actually looking at the camera plus we NEVER take photos together so I'm milking it while I can," Lauren wrote on Instagram, captioning an adorable family photo on the Fourth of July.

8 of 8

Kailey Dickerson

FAMILY MATTERS

There is never a shortage of smiles for the Akins family, who comes together for a group pic following Willa Gray's homecoming.

