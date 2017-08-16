Babies
The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Life
Ada James is the newest addition to the country crooner’s family
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
DADDY & ME
Thomas Rhett snuggles with daughter Ada James, who he and wife Lauren Akins welcomed on Aug. 12. "Getting the hang of it I think," he wrote on Instagram.
2 of 8
WELCOME TO THE WORLD
Mom and Dad, meet Ada! The couple can't help but gush over their newborn daughter. “Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced," the country singer shared. "I can’t believe that we have two daughters!!”
3 of 8
OH, BABY
Ada James is here! The family's newest addition is already a fashionista in the making, sporting a pink bow for her Instagram debut.
4 of 8
SISTER, SISTER
Big sister Willa Gray plants kisses on her little sister during their first meeting.
5 of 8
TWINNING MOMENT
Leave it to the country crooner and his daughter, Willa Gray, to slay the style game, wearing their Japanese kimonos for an impromptu photo shoot.
6 of 8
LIFE'S A BEACH
Lauren balances daughter Willa Gray on her growing baby bump during the 1-year-old's first-ever beach outing.
7 of 8
TERRIFIC TRIO
"One more family pic from last night...especially because baby girl #2 looks like she's about ready to party and Willa Gray is actually looking at the camera plus we NEVER take photos together so I'm milking it while I can," Lauren wrote on Instagram, captioning an adorable family photo on the Fourth of July.
8 of 8
FAMILY MATTERS
There is never a shortage of smiles for the Akins family, who comes together for a group pic following Willa Gray's homecoming.
See Also
More
More
Mel B Opens Up About Being a Single Mom Again After Nasty Split from Stephen Belafonte