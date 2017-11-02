Happy birthday, Willa Gray!

On Thursday, country star Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins shared a series of precious throwback photos alongside a heartbreakingly sweet message to celebrate their daughter’s second birthday.

“My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone. Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams,” wrote Akins, 27.

“God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine,” she continued. “Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one.”

On Sunday, both Thomas Rhett, 27, and Akins documented Willa’s birthday party, which was unicorn-themed and included a ride from a horse dressed up like one of the mythical creatures.

“I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast,” the Life Changes singer wrote alongside the picture of the celebration, which featured a unicorn piñata, jars of candy and an elaborately decorated unicorn cake.

The birthday girl herself was all smiles and wore a crown with the number “2” on it as she posed for the picture — although she, adorably, wasn’t quite able to find the camera.”This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future,” the singer added in the caption.

bee keeper & his little bees 🐝🐝 (plus a clown🌈) Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🍬🍫🍭💚 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

After welcoming their second daughter, Ada James, on Aug. 12, Akins told PEOPLE that having a little sister was “world-changing” and “emotional” for Willa, whom the couple adopted from Uganda in May.

But since then, Rhett has said his little girl has adjusted to having the newborn around.

“For two weeks, [Willa] was like, ‘Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?’ ” he explained in September. “But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister.”