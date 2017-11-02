People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Happy Birthday

Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Shares Sweet Throwback Snaps from Uganda as Daughter Willa Turns 2

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Lauren Akins/Instagram

Happy birthday, Willa Gray!

On Thursday, country star Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins shared a series of precious throwback photos alongside a heartbreakingly sweet message to celebrate their daughter’s second birthday.

“My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone. Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams,” wrote Akins, 27.

“God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you. I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine,” she continued. “Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett “Taking It One Day at a Time” When Balancing Work and Family: There’s Never a “Perfect Time” to Have Kids

On Sunday, both Thomas Rhett, 27, and Akins documented Willa’s birthday party, which was unicorn-themed and included a ride from a horse dressed up like one of the mythical creatures.

“I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast,” the Life Changes singer wrote alongside the picture of the celebration, which featured a unicorn piñata, jars of candy and an elaborately decorated unicorn cake.

The birthday girl herself was all smiles and wore a crown with the number “2” on it as she posed for the picture — although she, adorably, wasn’t quite able to find the camera.”This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future,” the singer added in the caption.

bee keeper & his little bees 🐝🐝 (plus a clown🌈) Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🍬🍫🍭💚

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

FROM PEN: Adoption Holds a Special Place in Katherine Heigl’s Heart

RELATED: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Celebrate 5 Years Married: This Year, We “Laughed and Loved Harder Than We Ever Have”

After welcoming their second daughter, Ada James, on Aug. 12, Akins told PEOPLE that having a little sister was “world-changing” and “emotional” for Willa, whom the couple adopted from Uganda in May.

But since then, Rhett has said his little girl has adjusted to having the newborn around.

“For two weeks, [Willa] was like, ‘Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?’ ” he explained in September. “But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister.”