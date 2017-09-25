Inside Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Sweet - with 'Not Too Much Pink' - Rooms for Daughters Ada and Willa

When country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins‘ youngest daughter Ada James arrived home from the hospital in August, there was a sweet and sentimental new space ready and waiting for her.

The happy new parents worked hand-in-hand with April Tomlin Interiors to design a “dreamy” nursery for their newborn – and recently gave PEOPLE an exclusive inside look.

“It’s a sweet nursery. Not too much pink – I’m not a pink girl,” Lauren tells PEOPLE, noting that both the carpet and bed in the now-6-week-old’s room include the color blue.

As for 22-month-old daughter Willa Gray‘s room, “[It’s] the same way – I was adamant about not having a giant pink room for my girls,” she adds. “But we love it. She seems to enjoy it so far, so I think it’s working.”

The nursery – photographed by Julie Paisley – includes plenty of special touches, including a framed copy of the photo Lauren and Thomas Rhett used to share their pregnancy news with their families.

In the image, the spouses’ older daughter had a little sign taped to her outfit that read “Big Sister.” Explains Thomas Rhett, 27, “I don’t think Willa Gray knew what was happening!”

“We had limited resources on how we were going to tell our family,” shares Lauren, “so we had this picture framed for everybody and that’s how we told everybody that she was coming into the world. That’s probably the sweetest thing in here, especially to us, because that was such a fun memory – trying to get that picture and then getting to tell everybody.”

Both Ada and Willa’s rooms are packed with reading material (“We’ve got every single Dr. Seuss book on the planet,” jokes Thomas Rhett), while the former also has a closet stocked with newborn-sized dresses, saved over the years by Lauren’s grandmother.

Willa – whom the couple adopted from Uganda in May – also has African animals and beads featured in her room’s artwork. Says Lauren, “Africa, obviously, is a huge part of our lives and my heart and mission, so I think that’s probably heavier in her room.”

The pair can’t keep Willa Gray out of her sister’s room, though – specifically, the infant’s crib.

“She wants to get in the crib all day long,” says Lauren. “She wants to lay down and take naps with Ada, which she’s not really allowed to do. But she tries. She loves getting in the crib.”