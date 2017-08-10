Babies

She's (Almost) Here! Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Too-Cute Pregnancy Photos

The couple, who recently adopted daughter Willa Gray, are expecting their second child together

By @gracegavilanes

Lauren Akins/Instagram

TREATS FOR MOM & DAD

"Our 'we're about to be parents of two girls' popsicle date pic," Lauren wrote on Instagram, captioning a selfie of the pair indulging in chocolate ice cream.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

HAVING A BALL

Lauren and her friend, Gillian, put their burgeoning baby bumps on display while celebrating the impending arrival of their daughters. "Can't wait for both of our girls to finally be here to meet everyone & for them to be besties," Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

TERRIFIC TRIO

Lauren, Thomas Rhett and their daughter, Willa Gray, come together for a family portrait on the Fourth of July. "One more family pic from last night...especially because baby girl #2 looks like she's about ready to party and Willa Gray is actually looking at the camera plus we NEVER take photos together so I'm milking it while I can," the new mom shared on Instagram.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

BEACH DAY

Showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini, Thomas Rhett's leading lady introduces daughter Willa Gray to the beach in June. "Baby girl's first beach day," she wrote, documenting an adorable mother-daughter moment.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Lauren and Brittany Aldean — wife of country crooner Jason Aldean — share a laugh as they embrace their baby bumps for a photo.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

KISSES FOR THE MISSES

Thomas Rhett plants a kiss on his expectant wife's cheek while the couple attend the CMT Music Awards in June.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

CHEERING ON

The husband-and-wife duo head to a hockey game for their date night.

Lauren Akins/Instagram

OH, BABY

Thomas Rhett embraces Lauren and her bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

BIKINI BUMP

"Can't believe we will have a newborn not too long from now," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic with his wife at the beach. "Thirty-six weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show."

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

SNACK TIME

"Thank you Lord for this woman," Thomas Rhett wrote in honor of his expectant wife, who was spotted prepping a snack in the kitchen.

