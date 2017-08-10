Babies
She's (Almost) Here! Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Too-Cute Pregnancy Photos
The couple, who recently adopted daughter Willa Gray, are expecting their second child together
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
TREATS FOR MOM & DAD
"Our 'we're about to be parents of two girls' popsicle date pic," Lauren wrote on Instagram, captioning a selfie of the pair indulging in chocolate ice cream.
HAVING A BALL
Lauren and her friend, Gillian, put their burgeoning baby bumps on display while celebrating the impending arrival of their daughters. "Can't wait for both of our girls to finally be here to meet everyone & for them to be besties," Lauren wrote on Instagram.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Lauren, Thomas Rhett and their daughter, Willa Gray, come together for a family portrait on the Fourth of July. "One more family pic from last night...especially because baby girl #2 looks like she's about ready to party and Willa Gray is actually looking at the camera plus we NEVER take photos together so I'm milking it while I can," the new mom shared on Instagram.
BEACH DAY
Showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini, Thomas Rhett's leading lady introduces daughter Willa Gray to the beach in June. "Baby girl's first beach day," she wrote, documenting an adorable mother-daughter moment.
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Lauren and Brittany Aldean — wife of country crooner Jason Aldean — share a laugh as they embrace their baby bumps for a photo.
KISSES FOR THE MISSES
Thomas Rhett plants a kiss on his expectant wife's cheek while the couple attend the CMT Music Awards in June.
CHEERING ON
The husband-and-wife duo head to a hockey game for their date night.
OH, BABY
Thomas Rhett embraces Lauren and her bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
BIKINI BUMP
"Can't believe we will have a newborn not too long from now," Thomas Rhett wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic with his wife at the beach. "Thirty-six weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show."
SNACK TIME
"Thank you Lord for this woman," Thomas Rhett wrote in honor of his expectant wife, who was spotted prepping a snack in the kitchen.
