How Fatherhood Is Inspiring Thomas Rhett: Two Kids on the Way ‘Is Already Starting to Creep Into My Songwriting’

As a songwriter, Thomas Rhett hasn’t had to stray far from home for inspiration.

“Writing love songs comes naturally to me,” the “Die A Happy Man” singer tells PEOPLE. “It’s easy to write about my wife Lauren because she is pretty amazing.”

Now, with Lauren pregnant with a baby girl and a child from Africa expected to join their family through adoption soon, the singer says he has two new muses for his music.

“Having two kids is already starting to creep into my songwriting,” says the country star, 26. “I just recorded a song for the new record that goes back in time from being 15 years old and knowing Lauren, to signing a record deal, to getting married, and then about to have two children that are under 2 years old.”

As he gets to know his kids, Thomas Rhett says, “I can definitely see a lot of their personalities showing up in [my] music.”

The singer, who shared the news this week that his wife is pregnant and that the couple are adopting a child from Africa, says he’s doing everything he can to prepare for fatherhood as a touring artist.

“I’m just trying to collect as much advice as possible,” he admits. “We have a ton of friends that we’re close with that have adopted children and we have friends like Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley who are on the road just as much as we are and they have children, and so obviously it is doable.”

The couple is hoping to welcome home their child from Africa soon — “It could not happen fast enough!” says Lauren — and their daughter is due in early August.

But in the meantime, “We want to get that last little bit of just me and her time,” says Thomas Rhett. “We’re just trying to soak it in and have as much fun, us two, as possible.”