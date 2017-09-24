Thomas Rhett Is Excited to Celebrate Christmas with Kids: Last Year ‘Was Literally Me, My Wife and 2 Dogs’

Thomas Rhett has belted out a lot of songs in his career, but his newest single “Life Changes” is probably the most apropos.

On Aug. 12, he and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed daughter Ada James. Just a few months prior, the couple adopted their daughter, Willa Gray, now 22-months-old.

How’s that for life changes?

“Last Christmas it was literally me and my wife and two dogs, and this Christmas is going to be my wife, two dogs and two kids,” he told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. “I would say that’s the most massive change on the planet.”

“It’s hard,” he said of juggling new fatherhood (times two!) and touring,”but Lauren has been so amazing.”

In fact, his wife flew to Los Angeles on Friday with the children to surprise him during his show at The Greek, which he says “is not an easy flight with two kids under 2.”

Like we said, life changes.

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett ‘Taking It One Day at a Time’ When Balancing Work and Family: There’s Never a ‘Perfect Time’ to Have Kids

“I meet people in meet and greet and people will say, ‘I know that that story is your story, but I kind of replace things that happen in my life and sing the chorus and it makes sense for all of us,'” Rhett said. “That’s one the things I thrive on as a songwriter is trying to make it as personal as I can and have it relate to as many people as humanly possible.”