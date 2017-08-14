Sisterly Love! Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Willa Gray Meets Her Newborn Sibling: ‘Can You Give Ada a Kiss?’

Willa Gray is nailing this whole big-sister thing.

The 21-month-old older daughter of Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins met their new baby girl Ada James over the weekend, which the country superstar documented in a series of cute clips on his Instagram stories.

“Can you give Ada a kiss?” Thomas Rhett, 27, can be heard asking Willa after the toddler climbs around on a chair next to Thomas Rhett’s mom, who’s holding the newborn, and points out Ada’s hospital bracelet.

Willa — dressed in a pink tutu and “Big Sister” shirt — eventually obliges and plants a gentle smooch on her little sister’s head, following the sweet gesture up with a soft stroke of her hair.

In another video, Thomas Rhett checks in on the new mother of two, asking how she’s feeling after giving birth for the first time (the couple adopted Willa from Uganda in May).

“A lot better today,” Lauren replies, before her husband turns the camera onto his sister Kasey, who’s rocking Ada in a nearby chair.

“You’re next, Kase,” Thomas Rhett jokes.

“Nuh uh, not after what I saw,” she replies, eliciting laughter from the others in the room.

Baby Ada made her debut on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, after Lauren endured an entire day and a half of labor.

“Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can’t believe that we have two daughters!!” Thomas Rhett captioned the newborn’s first photo.

“My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours😳She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world,” he added.