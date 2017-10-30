Happy Birthday, Willa Gray! Thomas Rhett Celebrates His Daughter Turning 2 with a Unicorn-Themed Party

They grow up so fast!

On Sunday, country star Thomas Rhett shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife Lauren Akins with their almost-2-year-old daughter Willa Gray as the family celebrated her upcoming birthday.

“I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast,” he wrote alongside the picture of the celebration, which featured a unicorn piñata, jars of candy and an elaborately decorated unicorn cake.

The birthday girl herself was all smiles and wore a crown with the number “2” on it as she posed for the picture — although she, adorably, wasn’t quite able to find the camera.

“This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. 🦄,” the 27-year-old singer added in the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I can’t believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast. This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future. 🦄 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett “Taking It One Day at a Time” When Balancing Work and Family: There’s Never a “Perfect Time” to Have Kids

Earlier this month, Thomas Rhett also shared a family photo including the spouses’ younger daughter — 11-week-old Ada James — at a pumpkin patch.

“To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray’s first pumpkin,” the Life Changes hit maker captioned the photo.

To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin👻 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Gets “Dad Lessons” While Learning How to Burp Daughter Ada James

After welcoming Ada in August, Akins, 27, told PEOPLE that having a little sister was “world-changing” and “emotional” for Willa, whom the couple adopted from Uganda in May.

But since then, Thomas Rhett has said his little girl has adjusted to having the newborn around.

“For two weeks, [Willa] was like, ‘Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?’ ” he explained in September. “But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister.”