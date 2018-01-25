Too Sweet! Thomas Rhett's Daughter Ada Has Playdate with Tyler Hubbard's New Baby Girl Olivia

A version of this article originally appeared on SouthernLiving.com.

While Olivia Rose and Ada James may not be writing love songs or strumming guitar chords yet, their play dates have commenced.

The 5-week-old daughter of Tyler Hubbard — one half of Florida Georgia Line — and wife Hayley spent some quality time with 5-month-old Ada: the younger daughter of fellow country star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren.

“So in love with these little angels … and oh, the adventures they have ahead of them,” Hayley captioned an adorable photo of the mamas and their babies. “Can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”

“Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for,” Tyler, 30, told PEOPLE last month of his new baby girl, who was born Dec. 23.

Added the proud new papa, “We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us.”

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard with newborn daughter Olivia and their dog Harley Celebrity Photographer, Lola Melani

Meanwhile, the slightly older Ada, who was born Aug. 12, has already enjoyed time on the road with Dad and bonding with her older sister Willa Gray, 2.

“For two weeks, [Willa] was like, ‘Who is this person who came in and took some of the attention away from me?’ ” Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE in September. “But now she’s super protective of Ada and is just turning into an amazing big sister.”