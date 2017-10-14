Thomas Rhett Gets ‘Dad Lessons’ While Learning How to Burp Daughter Ada James

Everything Thomas Rhett needs to know he “Learned It From the Radio” — except for maybe how to burp a baby.

The country star, 27, got a “dad lesson” during a stop on his Home Team Tour as seen on Instagram Friday. Rhett’s bandmate, Josh Reedy, showed the father of two how to make his 9-week-old daughter Ada James belch after a feeding.

“Is she supposed to burp or spit up?” Rhett can be heard asking in the footage, which also featured his wife Lauren Akins.

In addition, the Life Changes hitmaker discovered his youngest child enjoys side-to-side motion as he held her and laterally swung her.

Dad lessons @joshgilligan @speedyreedy81 @funkytico A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Rhett and Akins are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa Gray.

The couple recently used social media to express their affections for one another, celebrating half a decade of marriage with sweet coordinating Instagram posts.

Also, happy 2 months to this precious little 🎃 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

“5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary,” Rhett wrote along with a photo of the family of four. “We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have,” added Thomas Rhett, 27. “Love you baby! Here’s to so many more. You + me.”

Also on Thursday, Akins shared a throwback snap of the pair with the caption: “5 years ago tonight babe if this is 5 years, can’t wait to see what forever looks like I love you so much.”

Since adopting Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming Ada James on Aug. 12, “there’s never a dull moment,” Lauren told PEOPLE. “We’re tired, but we’re happy!”