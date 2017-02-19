People

Babies

It’ll Be a Girl for Country Star Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Courtesy Thomas Rhett

It’ll be a girl!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced the sex of their baby on the way on Saturday nightwith a special cake decorated after the lullaby, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

Lauren, 27, took to Instagram to share a photo of the cake, complete with a gold crescent moon, gold stars, blue and pink frosting, as well as the first lyrics of the lullaby.

“…how we wonder what you are…” guess what we’re doing tonight 🙂 @crumbdelacrumb,” she wrote.

Hours later, the couple each shared videos of the reveal, which featured the country star, 26, cutting into the cake to discover the color pink.

🎀💗🎀💗🎀 **sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

😜

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

@thomasrhettakins is really excited about having a girl 😂💗🎀💗

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

The two received an ultrasound on Thursday and celebrated by going to get a sex-reveal cake. “Me and Lauren just did an ultrasound, and she is making me wait and her for us to find out if it’s a boy or a girl. What do y’all think?” Thomas said in a video he posted on Instagram.

Tell us what you think! Boy or girl?

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

The couple revealed in February that they were expecting a baby and adopting from Africa. They kept the happy news under wraps until Lauren was past her first trimester, and until they were far enough into the adoption process to feel confident it would work out.

But it hasn’t been an easy secret to keep, especially when the couple attended the Grammy Awards. “It was almost impossible to not mention it during interviews on the carpet,” Thomas told PEOPLE, who was nominated for best country song for “Die a Happy Man.”

“To say that we’re excited to finally be able to talk about it is an understatement,” Lauren said.