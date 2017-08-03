It’s another son for this Son!

Former Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi and his wife Meghan welcomed their second child on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3:06 p.m. in New York, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Arlo Benjamin Rossi was born weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 20½ inches long.

The couple are already parents to son Kane Alexander.

“My wife and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful to welcome our son, Arlo Benjamin Rossi, into the world!” the actor, 42, tells PEOPLE.

“My wife and the little man are doing terrific, but I think our 2-year-old son, Kane, is the happiest now that he’s a big brother.”

Best reward when crossing a finish line is a hug from my Lil' King. #HighRockChallenge #HighRock #KingKane👑 #FamilyFirst A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Rossi and Meghan revealed they were expecting a new addition to the family while walking the red carpet for his movie Lowriders in May.

“There’s nothing bigger and better in life. It took me a long time to realize that, but you know at the end of the day it’s family first,” the actor told PEOPLE at the time.

But before he became a big brother, Kane managed to accomplish one other major milestone: potty training.

“Every time I walk in the house, he’s running around with a T-shirt, socks and sneakers on — no diaper, no drawers, running around, just peeing everywhere,” the proud dad shared days before the couple’s pregnancy reveal.