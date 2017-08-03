It’s another son for this Son!
Former Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi and his wife Meghan welcomed their second child on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3:06 p.m. in New York, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
Son Arlo Benjamin Rossi was born weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 20½ inches long.
The couple are already parents to son Kane Alexander.
“My wife and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful to welcome our son, Arlo Benjamin Rossi, into the world!” the actor, 42, tells PEOPLE.
“My wife and the little man are doing terrific, but I think our 2-year-old son, Kane, is the happiest now that he’s a big brother.”
As my warrior of a wife @meggomcrossi is preparing to have our next child any day now I just wanted to give a HUGE shout out to ALL the incredible women on this planet. Not just the mothers, but ALL women in general. I am truly in awe of your strength, patience and selflessness. Without you leading the way and keeping this world spinning the rest our dumbasses would have been long gone. #LIFE #Warrior #Grateful #Truth 🙏🏽
Rossi and Meghan revealed they were expecting a new addition to the family while walking the red carpet for his movie Lowriders in May.
“There’s nothing bigger and better in life. It took me a long time to realize that, but you know at the end of the day it’s family first,” the actor told PEOPLE at the time.
But before he became a big brother, Kane managed to accomplish one other major milestone: potty training.
“Every time I walk in the house, he’s running around with a T-shirt, socks and sneakers on — no diaper, no drawers, running around, just peeing everywhere,” the proud dad shared days before the couple’s pregnancy reveal.
- Reporting by MELODY CHIU