Theo Rossi Says His Son Kane Is Currently Tackling Potty Training: ‘I’ve Gotten Hit’ a Few Times

Things are a little chaotic in Theo Rossi‘s household at the moment.

The Luke Cage star dished to PEOPLE Now recently that his son Kane Alexander, 2 next month, is approaching a very big milestone: becoming toilet trained. But the road to it has been challenging — and hilarious.

“He’s in the middle of potty training, so every time I walk in the house, he’s running around with a T-shirt, socks and sneakers on — no diaper, no drawers, running around, just peeing everywhere,” says Rossi, 41.

“I change a lot of diapers, and he’s definitely caught me a few times, peeing straight up in the air,” adds the actor. “So I’ve gotten hit with a few of those. Keeps me on my toes.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Best reward when crossing a finish line is a hug from my Lil' King. #HighRockChallenge #HighRock #KingKane👑 #FamilyFirst A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

A little guy who rules the house a bit obviously needs a proper nickname to go by, and his dad admits that the adults around him deliver.

“We call him ‘King Kane.’ So does everyone else, so they’re really setting him up for greatness,” says Rossi of his son, whose mom is the actor’s wife Meghan McDermott. “People walk in the house and say, ‘Where’s the king?’ and he comes walking down.”

Jokes the Sons of Anarchy alum of his growing little boy, “He’s a giant. I was gone for two months and I came home and I feel like he’s like a high school student now. He’s like a full adult at this point.”

RELATED: Theo Rossi Welcomes Son Kane Alexander

My son #KingKane👑 absolutely loves popsicles and rain boots. It's the little things that remind you how simple Life should be. So I wish you ALL a beautiful Day and long LIFE of #PopsiclesAndRainBoots A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

FROM COINAGE: You Don’t Need Superpowers to Be Batman — Just This Much Money

Rossi shares that before he became a father, he got a piece of advice from one of his Sons of Anarchy costars that has stuck with him.

“Dayton Callie told me before I had a kid … ‘It’s gonna be like watching your heart walk around outside your body for the rest of your life,’ ” he recalls. “And you know what? That’s exactly what it’s like.”