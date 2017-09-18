The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child

Baby makes four for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton!

The couple, who married in 2014, are expecting their second child together.

The Walking Dead star, 51, revealed the pregnancy news on the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday when he adoringly placed his hands on Burton’s baby bump, which was hidden under the billowy detail of her vintage Lanvin gown.

Morgan and Burton, who had a brief stint on Fox’s Lethal Weapon, are already parents to 7-year-old son Augustus, lovingly nicknamed Gus.

The parents-to-be frequently share family moments on social media with Gus starring front and center.

Most recently, Morgan posted a sweet father-son bonding session from The Walking Dead set.