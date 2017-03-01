Christian Serratos Expecting First Child

Christian Serratos is pregnant!

The actress and David Boyd are expecting their first child together, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family,” the source says of The Walking Dead star and the New Politics singer, who have been together for three years.

#MCM A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on Jun 27, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

Serratos — who stars as no-nonsense Rosita on AMC’s zombie apocalypse series — won’t be the only new mom on set after she gives birth in the spring.

Alanna Masterson,who plays Tara, welcomed daughter Marlowe with boyfriend Brick Stowell in November 2015 and Sonequa Martin-Green welcomed son Kenric Justin with her husband in January 2015.

Masterson opened up last December about being a new mom on set and the body-shaming she faced from viewers when she returned to filming after giving birth.

In a caption to an Instagram photo of her daughter, Masterson wrote that “pumping in a van between takes, in the dead of summer in Georgia” is “a lot of work, determination, and scheduling.” And despite the negativity from some fans, Marlowe “got the best start to life.”