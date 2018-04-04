WWE's The Miz and Maryse Introduce Their 'Little Miracle,' Newborn Daughter Monroe Sky

Introducing Monroe Sky!

WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Total Divas star Maryse Ouellet Mizanin, welcomed their first child together on March 27, and is giving PEOPLE an exclusive first look at their newborn baby girl.

“I will never forget the first little noise she made,” says Maryse, 35. ” Hearing her … that sound of her tiny cry will never leave my memory. This little girl is everything.”

Adds The Miz (whose real name is Mike Mizanin), 37, “It became real for me at about 2 a.m., when Monroe was crying and I picked her up, put her in my arms and rocked her in the rocking chair.”

“I was so tired, but she stopped crying and just stared at me with those beautiful blue eyes that melted my heart,” he continues. “I love her so much.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Miz and wife Maryse with daughter Monroe Sky Snaps Studio

RELATED: Maryse and The Miz Host Pink-Themed Baby Shower Alongside Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera

Maryse says she “thought of a lot of French names” initially, but jokes that she canned them once she realized her husband “couldn’t pronounce any of them correctly.”

“When we heard Monroe Sky, it made us think of old Hollywood,” The Miz explains of their eventual decision. “It was beautiful, elegant and the sky is the limit for this little miracle.”

Maryse Ouellet and The Miz Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: It’s a Girl! WWE Power Couple The Miz and Maryse Welcome Daughter Monroe Sky



While baby Monroe — who was born a few days early — has “her mom’s cheeks and ears,” according to Maryse, The Miz says she has his nose and eyes.

“I showed a picture of me as a baby to [Maryse’s mom Marjolaine]. She said, ‘That’s such a good picture of Monroe,’ ” he recalls. “When I told her it was me, she started crying happy tears. She couldn’t believe the resemblance.”

For more on The Miz and Maryse’s new life as parents, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.