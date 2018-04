Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and wife Maryse welcomed their first child, daughter Monroe Sky, on March 27, sharing her first adorable photos exclusively with PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

“It became real for me at about 2 a.m., when Monroe was crying and I picked her up, put her in my arms and rocked her in the rocking chair,” The Miz, 37, says of fatherhood.

“I was so tired, but she stopped crying and just stared at me with those beautiful blue eyes that melted my heart,” he continues. “I love her so much.”