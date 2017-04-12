Sean Spicer's Hitler Comments Mashed Up with Veep Closing Credits
The Hills Are Alive … with Babies! See Which Cast Members Are Expanding Their Families
They’re all grown up
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 8
LAUREN CONRAD
She may be juggling plenty of hats — from lifestyle guru to fashion designer — but L.C.'s biggest role yet is well on its way. On New Year's Day 2017, Conrad and husband William Tell delighted fans with even bigger news: They're expecting their first child together. Conrad's former Laguna Beach costar, Kristin Cavallari, even shared well wishes for the first-time mama-to-be: "I haven't spoken to her in years, but what an exciting time in her life," Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so happy for her."
2 of 8
WHITNEY PORT
Port is going to be a mom! Conrad's former Teen Vogue officemate is expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman, who worked as an associate producer for her both seasons of her spin-off series, The City. On Feb. 9, 2017, she took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant, writing an accompanying blog post sharing her shock and excitement. "When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," the post read. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"
3 of 8
HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT
Branded as the MTV reality show's villains, Montag and Pratt have made the decision to trade in their low-key, quiet post-Hills life for diaper duty. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars, who wed in April 2009, are expecting their first child in October. Montag was "hopeful" about getting pregnant in 2016, but admitted her husband didn't share her same level of enthusiasm: "I had to pray to get my husband to even ... agree to have a kid."
4 of 8
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
From Laguna Beach to The Hills, Cavallari has come a long way since starring as the shows' resident frenemy. The TV personality traded in the on-air drama for motherhood after tying the knot with husband Jay Cutler in 2013, 10 months after the arrival of son Camden. In May 2014, the family grew again when son Jaxon was born, and in November 2015, Cavallari welcomed her third child, a daughter, Saylor James.
5 of 8
JASON WAHLER
Wahler married model Ashley Slack on Oct. 12, 2013, at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California — and in February 2017, they announced they're expecting their first child — a baby girl! — adding to The Hills baby boom.
6 of 8
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
While loyal The Hills viewers will never forget Patridge and Justin Bobby's whirlwind (and often dramatic) romance, the star has left those days behind her. Instead, Patridge is focusing on being a mom to 9-month-old daughter Kirra Max, whom she shares with husband Corey Bohan.
7 of 8
TALAN TORRIERO
Before The Hills, there was Laguna Beach — which Torriero starred in alongside Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Years after the show's final episode aired on MTV, Torriero and his wife, Danielle — who tied the knot in 2014 — announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child in the fall.
8 of 8
ALEX MURREL
The former Laguna Beach cast member, known as "Alex M." on the hit 2000s reality show, and her husband Kyle Mark Johnson welcomed their first child — son Levi — on July 20, 2016. "Meeting my son for the first time was the most beautiful and unforgettable moment of my life," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. "I don't think anyone can prepare you or accurately describe the feeling of becoming a mother."
