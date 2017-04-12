The Hills Are Alive … with Babies! See Which Cast Members Are Expanding Their Families

WHITNEY PORT

Port is going to be a mom! Conrad's former Teen Vogue officemate is expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman, who worked as an associate producer for her both seasons of her spin-off series, The City. On Feb. 9, 2017, she took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant, writing an accompanying blog post sharing her shock and excitement. "When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," the post read. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"