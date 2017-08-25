Thalía Shares Her Favorite Picks from Her Kids' Back-to-School Wardrobe - Find Out Which Item Is a 'Must-Have'
Thalía – who designs her own Thalia Sodi for Macy’s collection – opens up to PEOPLE about what her kids Matthew and Sabrina are loving for back to school
COMFY SHOES
"Little boys love living in sneakers and there are so many cute styles out right now," Thalía — mom to 6-year-old son Matthew Alejandro and 9½-year-old daughter Sabrina Sakaë — tells PEOPLE.
"My son won't take these Nike sneakers off — he would actually sleep in them if I let him," she admits. "I love that my kids are active and think they should be dressed in pieces that are comfortable for a day spent playing outside, yet still appropriate for school."
Shop It! Kyrie 3 Little Kids' Basketball Shoe ($55), nike.com
COOL JACKETS
"My little guy loves sports and just being active in general. I adore this little varsity jacket by Janie and Jack, because it reminds me of that classic, old-school look that is especially cute in mini size," Thalía explains.
"I also love how it's lightweight enough for those chilly summer nights, but also perfect for a day-to-day fall jacket," she says. "When shopping for my kids, I alway look to items that they can wear for more than one season."
Shop It! Varsity Jacket ($79), janieandjack.com
CUTE BACKPACK
"Back-to-school shopping is one of my favorite one-on-one times with my daughter," shares Thalía. "This year, she wanted something cute and girly that was for 'big girls.' We found this adorable metallic gold kitty backpack, that she can't wait to wear to school on her first day."
"My favorite part about this style is that the brand offers custom embroidery so that your little one's bag can be personalized with their name," she adds. "When it comes to school supplies, I say add their names to absolutely anything you can, because you never know what's going to make it home!"
Shop It! Emily & Meritt Cat Shape Backpack (similar; $69.50), pbteen.com
DENIM DUDS
"Jeans are a must-have for any child's closet," Thalía advises. "I always buy multiple pairs for my little guy for the fall season because he would literally live in them if he could."
"My favorite brand for boys' denim is Epic Threads. The jeans are quality and they always have on-trend styles designed for the little ones," she says. "Right now, I can't get enough of this straight-leg style that I just got him and I know he'll wear them until there are holes in the knees — which will make them even more 'cool.' "
Shop It! Epic Threads Little Boys' Slim Straight Rip & Repair Jeans ($24 with code FRESH), macys.com
MIX-AND-MATCH DRESSES
"My daughter is at the point where she is taking control of her style. She loves to copy me, which I hope never ends, so I got her this amazing dress by Tommy Hilfiger," Thalía says.
"The hem lines remind me of a few of the dresses that I have created in my own Thalia Sodi for Macy's collection," she adds. "Dresses are perfect for any season and any occasion if paired with the appropriate accessories!"
Shop It! Tommy Hilfiger Big Girls Asymmetrical Dress ($15 with code FRESH), macys.com
