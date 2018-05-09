Terra Jolé knows her son Grayson Vincent‘s journey won’t be an easy one, but she will be there every step of the way for him.

On Monday, the Little Women: LA star, 37, revealed in a new interview that Grayson has pseudoachondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism Jolé’s husband Joe Gnoffo has. (Jolé has a different form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.)

“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”

In a clip from the latest episode of Little Women: LA (shared exclusively with PEOPLE above), the couple discuss their son’s test results.

“I feel like his body is in perfect condition, but everything that I’ve read, their cells … they start changing around 2 and 3,” says Jolé as Gnoffo, 42, tells her he already guessed 21-month-old Grayson has pseudoachondroplasia.

Jolé’s daughter Penelope “Penny” Charlevoix, 3, has the same type of dwarfism as her mom, and the reality star broke down during her Access Hollywood interview while discussing the difficulties she has faced while growing up.

“She’s still working on walking, and we’re still in the process of that,” Jolé told the outlet. “It’s been difficult because like I said, my son’s in daycare but my daughter sadly can’t get into the — oh my gosh. I was not going to go here. [She] can’t go into a daycare until she can walk.”

While it’s been heartbreaking to see their daughter struggle, Jolé and Gnoffo refuse to let their family be defined by their challenges and are teaching their children to remain positive in the face of adversity.

“We knew no matter the results, it would not change how much we absolutely love our family that’s now officially a ‘little’ family,” Jolé tells PEOPLE. “Joe and I are both so happy to announce and confirm that our son is a little person.”

