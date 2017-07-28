When times are tough, Miley Cyrus can count on her country-legend godmother to have her back. "I've loved her through the years and watched her grow up, and I've seen how smart she is and how talented she is," Parton told the London Evening Standard. Alluding to the young "Wrecking Ball" star's controversial career moves of late, Parton explained, "If she needs my opinion on something I will surely give it [but] I would never dream of calling her and saying, 'Well why are you doing this?' or, 'You shouldn't do this or that…' She's just trying to find her own place and wings and learn to fly."