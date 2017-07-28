George Clooney Slams Invasive Paparazzi Pictures of Newborn Twins as He Promises Legal Action
1 of 20
ZACH BRAFF
Braff is godfather to friend and former Scrubs costar Donald Faison's two kids with wife CaCee Cobb. "Thank you to @caceecobb for growing this for @donald_aison and I. #GodfatherII," Braff joked following the April 2015 birth of the couple's youngest, daughter Wilder, 2. In July 2017, the proud godparent shared a video of Wilder and brother Rocco, 3, giving him an adorable message.
2 of 20
JESSICA SIMPSON
Wilder has a famous godmother, too. "Madly in love with my Goddaughter Wilder Frances Faison!!! I am beyond proud of @caceecobb and @donald_aison," Simpson wrote shortly after her best friend Cobb (the women were in each other's weddings) welcomed her second child with husband Faison.
3 of 20
CACEE COBB
And it continues: to play godmother to daughter Maxwell, Simpson turned to none other than best friend Cobb.
4 of 20
KATHIE LEE GIFFORD
A longtime friend of KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner, Today host Gifford is godmother to the youngest members of the fam, Kendall (far left) and Kylie.
5 of 20
NICK JONAS
The singer announced his new role in niece Valentina's life with a sweet Snapchat photo. "My beautiful niece on her dedication day. With my sister in law's sister Katie. We are honored to be the god parents," he wrote. Valentina, 6 months, is the daughter of Jonas's brother Kevin and wife Danielle.
6 of 20
DAVID BECKHAM
Little Sailor may have officially hit the godfather jackpot: Liv Tyler took to Instagram to show off an adorable lunch meeting between her then-7-month-old son, proud papa David Gardner and Beckham, Sailor's "God daddy" (awww).
7 of 20
TAYLOR SWIFT
Hold on to your tube of red lipstick, Swifties: Taylor Swift has officially met her godson, Leo Thames. The newborn is BFF Jaime King's second son with husband Kyle Newman. Choosing Swift as a godmother was an easy decision, King admits. "It was because of her morals and her values, the way that she treats people and how hard-working she is," says the Hart of Dixie actress. "That's the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child."
8 of 20
JESSICA ALBA
Swift isn't the only celeb who'll play an important role in the lives of King's children. The actress revealed in a 2013 Instagram post that good friend Jessica Alba is the "Nina (Godmother)" of son James Knight. "Thank you Jess for your unending love and light – we are so grateful for you," King wrote. James also did pretty well in the godfather department: Topher Grace was asked to do the honors.
9 of 20
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Joining Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and little North on a spring 2015 trip to Armenia ended up with its perks: as the family headed home to Los Angeles, they detoured to Jerusalem to baptize North, naming Khloé, who'd joined them on the voyage, as godmother. "It was epic," a source told PEOPLE of the event, which happened in the city's Armenian quarter. "So beautiful."
10 of 20
AMERICAN FERRERA, AMBER TAMBLYN & ALEXIS BLEDEL
Though Tamblyn told PEOPLE that the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants crew would be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's daughter James's godmothers, Lively set the record straight in April, announcing that her sister Robyn was picking up the official duties. However, her costars also have a special role in the little one's life as "fairy godmothers," Lively told E!
11 of 20
DOLLY PARTON
When times are tough, Miley Cyrus can count on her country-legend godmother to have her back. "I've loved her through the years and watched her grow up, and I've seen how smart she is and how talented she is," Parton told the London Evening Standard. Alluding to the young "Wrecking Ball" star's controversial career moves of late, Parton explained, "If she needs my opinion on something I will surely give it [but] I would never dream of calling her and saying, 'Well why are you doing this?' or, 'You shouldn't do this or that…' She's just trying to find her own place and wings and learn to fly."
12 of 20
EVA LONGORIA
As the first girl in the Beckham clan, 3-year-old Harper's milestones are cause for celebration in the family – and for doting godmother Eva Longoria. "I was in L.A. [when Harper took her first steps]," Longoria told PEOPLE. "I saw the Tweet, but Victoria had emailed me a picture earlier."
13 of 20
STEVEN SPIELBERG
When Drew Barrymore phones home, we're sure she often dials up godfather Spielberg, who directed the young star in 1982's E.T. when she was 6. The pair are so close, he even attended her 2012 wedding. "Everyone we love and care about was there," the actress told PEOPLE.
14 of 20
JENNIFER ANISTON
Friends till the end! The close bond between Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox grew even deeper when Cox named her former costar godmother
to now 10-year-old daughter Coco Arquette. "Jennifer has the biggest heart," Cox told PEOPLE, "and there could be no better godmother."
15 of 20
BUSY PHILIPPS & JAKE GYLLENHAAL
Talk about lucky! Michelle Williams's 9-year-old daughter Matilda has not one, but two celebrity godparents. Busy Philipps (Michelle's buddy from their Dawson Creek days), and Jake Gyllenhaal, friend and Brokeback Mountain costar of the late Heath Ledger.
16 of 20
CHRIS MARTIN & SIMON PEGG
The Coldplay frontman and actor go way back, which is why the trusted friends are godfathers to each other's children – Pegg to Apple, Martin's 9-year-old daughter with wife Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martin to Pegg's 4-year-old daughter Matilda. "[Chris] sang a song for [Matilda] in Berlin when she was born," Pegg shared. "He dedicated one of the songs, and I was really chuffed about it."
17 of 20
STING & TRUDIE STYLER
From matchmakers to godparents! Sting and Trudie Styler introduced Madonna to former husband Guy Ritchie, so it's only fitting the couple chose them to be the spiritual guides to their now 13-year-old son Rocco.
18 of 20
JWOWW
Two peas in a pod since Jersey Shore, Snooki's (aka Nicole Polizzi) first choice for son Lorenzo was a no-brainer: Jennie "JWoww" Farley of course. At the baby's March 2013 baptism, Farley took her duties seriously. "My precious godbaby," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of a party favor.
19 of 20
JAMIE LEE CURTIS
Showbiz is in Jake Gyllenhaal's blood (mom's a screenwriter, dad's a director, and sis Maggie is a fellow actor), so naturally his godmother – and shopping buddy – is Hollywood insider Jamie Lee Curtis.
20 of 20
LADY GAGA
It may seem like an unorthodox choice, but Elton John had a solid reason for choosing Lady Gaga as godmother for his two sons with David Furnish, Zachary, 3, and Elijah, 8 months. "She's a great role model," John told Extra. "She's been a great godmother to Zachary. She came to bathe him in Las Vegas. She was already dressed to go to the show, and she was sitting there and she bathed him, and she was like dressed like Audrey Hepburn… and she fed him… We're all bonkers in this business, but we're human beings at the same time."
