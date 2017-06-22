Line We Love
Sweet Dreams! Inside All 24 Nurseries from Target’s New Cloud Island Collection
With more than 70 different patterns to mix and match, Target‘s Cloud Island collection is a one-stop shop to furnish your baby’s sleep space
By Anya Leon•@anyaluise and Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
1 of 24
FLY, FLY AWAY
Shop It!
Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com
Fly, Fly Away Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com
Triangle Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Micro Polyester Cloud Rug ($60), target.com
Cloud Plush Throw Pillow ($15), target.com
2 of 24
FLORAL FIELDS
Shop It!
Floral Fields 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com
Dots Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Hello Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Floral Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Hanging Décor Birds ($20), target.com
Hexagon Wire Wall Storage Set, 3-Pack ($30), target.com
3 of 24
BLUE TRIANGLES
Shop It!
SlumberTime Rowen 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($270), target.com
Triangles 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com
Simmons Kids Rowen Double Dresser ($270), target.com
Arrows Wipeable Changing Pad Cover ($15), target.com
Triangles Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Triangle Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Arrows Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com
Arrows Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
4 of 24
ADVENTURE AWAITS
Shop It!
Adventure Awaits 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Adventure Awaits Crib Mobile ($30), target.com
Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com
Monterey 4-Drawer Dresser with Change Top ($270), target.com
Slumber Time Monterey Bookcase/Hutch ($225), target.com
Trees Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Adventure Awaits Round Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Trees Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
5 of 24
PINK TRIANGLES
Shop It!
Delta Children Milo 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($150), target.com
Triangles 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Pom Pom Crib Mobile ($30), target.com
Babyletto Modo 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($252), target.com
Dots Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com
Triangles Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
House Shelves with Pinboard, 2-Pack ($20), target.com
Hearts Hanging Canvas Storage with Foam Pockets ($10), target.com
Herringbone Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com
Unicorn LED Wall Light ($17), target.com
6 of 24
BLACK & WHITE
Shop It!
Good Morning/Good Night Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com
Gray Scandinavian Pouf ($199), target.com
Plus Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Scallop Round Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Quilted Storage Bin Plus ($15), target.com
Clouds Hanging Décor ($35), target.com
7 of 24
NAVY & PINK
Shop It!
Navy & Pink 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
4-Drawer Changer Dresser with Changing Tray ($270), target.com
DaVinci Jenny Lind Changing Table ($130), target.com
Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Pink Book Shelf ($23), target.com
Traditional Shelves - Assorted Sizes and Colors ($14-$25), target.com
Hearts Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
Heart LED Light Box ($17), target.com
Gold Heart Wall Canvas ($25), target.com
Pink Flower Wall Décor ($17), target.com
8 of 24
ALL STAR
Shop It!
Sports Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com
SlumberTime Paloma 4-Drawer Dresser with Changing Top ($315), target.com
Scoop Kids Desk Chair ($43), target.com
Home Run Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com
Baseball Throw Pillow ($17), target.com
County Fair Trophy ($36), target.com
Baseball String Art ($20), target.com
9 of 24
FOREST FROLIC
Shop It!
Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($300), target.com
Forest Frolic 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Hello Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Owl Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Trees Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
Owl Felt Storage Bin ($8), target.com
Forest Frolic 4-Pack Wall Canvas ($25), target.com
Owl Plush Throw Pillow ($15), target.com
10 of 24
BY THE SEA
Shop It!
Whales Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com
Whales Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com
Whales Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
Nautical Wall Decal 3-Pack ($20), target.com
Blue Oar Plaque ($20), target.com
Shark Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com
11 of 24
NAVY CHEVRON
Shop It!
Chevron Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com
Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com
Navy Accent Stool ($57), target.com
Circle Shelf ($30), target.com
Twill Light Blocking Curtain Panel ($25), target.com
Stackable Wood Bin ($17), target.com
Plush Whale ($15), target.com
12 of 24
PINK ELEPHANT PARADE
Shop It!
Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($300), target.com
Elephant Parade 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Elephants Plush Appliqued Blanket ($15), target.com
Elephant Parade Crib Mobile ($30), target.com
Babyletto Modo 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($252), target.com
Industrial Kids Activity Chair - Set of 2 ($68), target.com
Triangles Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Elephant Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Elephant LED Wall Light ($17), target.com
13 of 24
BLUE ELEPHANT PARADE
Shop It!
Elephant Parade 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Elephant Parade Crib Mobile ($30), target.com
Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com
Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Elephant Activity Playmat ($25), target.com
Elephant Wooden Wall Décor ($49), target.com
Small Elephant Felt Storage Bin ($10), target.com
14 of 24
WOODLAND TRAILS
Shop It!
Woodland Trails 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Fox Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com
Trees Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Small Fox Felt Storage Bin ($8), target.com
Lolli Living Knit Fox Bookend Friends ($36), target.com
Fox Square Throw Pillow ($17), target.com
Fox LED Wall Light ($17), target.com
Wolf Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com
15 of 24
SNOOZ'N SAFARI
Shop It!
Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com
Jungle Animals Mesh Crib Liner ($29), target.com
Snooz'n Safari 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Giraffes Plush Appliqued Blanket ($15), target.com
Babyletto Hudson 3-Drawer Changer Dresser with Changing Tray ($342), target.com
Happy Trails Plush Rocking Giraffe ($36.50), target.com
Round Woven Floor Bin ($15), target.com
Elephant LED Wall Light ($17), target.com
16 of 24
CLASSIC ALPHABET
Shop It!
Classic Alphabet 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Elephants Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com
Tivoli Stripe Cube Pouf ($168), target.com
Modern Pioneer Pendant ($37.50), target.com
Clouds Hanging Décor ($35), target.com
17 of 24
PRETTY IN PURPLE
Shop It!
Baby Relax Luna Upholstered Crib ($300), target.com
Pretty in Purple 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com
Pretty in Purple Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
Scallop Kids Accent Table ($72), target.com
Kenroy Tripoli 3-Light Pendant ($115), target.com
86-inch Wall Decal Tree ($30), target.com
Pretty in Purple Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com
18 of 24
GEO PATCHWORK
Shop It!
Geo Patchwork 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Geo Patchwork Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Triangles Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
6-Cube Organizer Shelf ($60), target.com
19 of 24
MONKEYS & GIRAFFES
Shop It!
Monkeys & Giraffes 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Monkeys & Giraffes Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com
Scallop Micro Polyester Rug ($90), target.com
Maxim Horgen 1-Light Pendant ($220), target.com
Alexia Knotted Sphere Pouf ($110), target.com
Zebra Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com
20 of 24
DESERT DREAMS
Shop It!
Ikat Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com
Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com
Beige Knotted Cube Pouf ($250), target.com
Kenroy Tripoli 3-Light Pendant ($115), target.com
White Book Shelf ($23), target.com
Arrows Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com
21 of 24
GREY CHEVRON
Shop It!
Chevron 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Chevron Plush Embossed Baby Blanket ($15), target.com
Babyletto Scoot 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($297.50), target.com
Rowen Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($300), target.com
Eyelash Shag Area Rug ($80-$160), target.com
Modern Giraffe Decorative Figurine ($30), target.com
Hand Made Modern Wood "&" Symbol ($5), target.com
22 of 24
NEUTRAL
Shop It!
Hedgehogs Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com
Muslin Hedgehogs Swaddle Blankets ($20), target.com
Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com
Wood Bunny Shaped Wall Shelf ($35), target.com
Bird House LED Wall Light ($20), target.com
Gold Love Wire Wall Décor ($15), target.com
Trees Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com
Plush Owl ($15), target.com
23 of 24
BUTTERFLY BLISS
Shop It!
Butterfly Bliss 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Baby Relax Luna 6-Drawer Dresser ($310), target.com
Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com
Treillis Cube Pouf ($240), target.com
Scallop Kids Accent Table ($72), target.com
Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com
nuLOOM Diamond Shag Rug ($46-$490), target.com
Dots Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com
Hexagon Wire Wall Storage Set, 3-Pack ($30), target.com
Brass Round Decorative Wall Mirror ($47.50), target.com
Hearts Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com
24 of 24
TWO BY TWO
Shop It!
Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com
Two by Two 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com
Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com
Industrial Kids Activity Chair - Set of 2 ($68), target.com
Kenya Fleece Accent Rug ($27-$160), target.com
Stars Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com
Mactan Woven Pendant ($60), target.com
Hello Wall Plaque ($23), target.com
Arrows Hanging Canvas Storage with Foam Pockets ($10), target.com
Elephant Automatic Nightlight ($10), target.com
