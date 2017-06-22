Line We Love

Sweet Dreams! Inside All 24 Nurseries from Target’s New Cloud Island Collection

With more than 70 different patterns to mix and match, Target‘s Cloud Island collection is a one-stop shop to furnish your baby’s sleep space

By @anyaluise and @wordswithjen

Target

FLY, FLY AWAY

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com

Fly, Fly Away Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com

Triangle Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Micro Polyester Cloud Rug ($60), target.com

Cloud Plush Throw Pillow ($15), target.com

FLORAL FIELDS

Floral Fields 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com

Dots Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Hello Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Floral Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Hanging Décor Birds ($20), target.com

Hexagon Wire Wall Storage Set, 3-Pack ($30), target.com

BLUE TRIANGLES

SlumberTime Rowen 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($270), target.com

Triangles 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com

Simmons Kids Rowen Double Dresser ($270), target.com

Arrows Wipeable Changing Pad Cover ($15), target.com

Triangles Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Triangle Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Arrows Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com

Arrows Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

ADVENTURE AWAITS

Adventure Awaits 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Adventure Awaits Crib Mobile ($30), target.com

Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com

Monterey 4-Drawer Dresser with Change Top ($270), target.com

Slumber Time Monterey Bookcase/Hutch ($225), target.com

Trees Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Adventure Awaits Round Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Trees Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

PINK TRIANGLES

Delta Children Milo 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($150), target.com

Triangles 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Pom Pom Crib Mobile ($30), target.com

Babyletto Modo 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($252), target.com

Dots Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com

Triangles Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

House Shelves with Pinboard, 2-Pack ($20), target.com

Hearts Hanging Canvas Storage with Foam Pockets ($10), target.com

Herringbone Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com

Unicorn LED Wall Light ($17), target.com

BLACK & WHITE

Good Morning/Good Night Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com

Gray Scandinavian Pouf ($199), target.com

Plus Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Scallop Round Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Quilted Storage Bin Plus ($15), target.com

Clouds Hanging Décor ($35), target.com

NAVY & PINK

Navy & Pink 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

4-Drawer Changer Dresser with Changing Tray ($270), target.com

DaVinci Jenny Lind Changing Table ($130), target.com

Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Pink Book Shelf ($23), target.com

Traditional Shelves - Assorted Sizes and Colors ($14-$25), target.com

Hearts Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

Heart LED Light Box ($17), target.com

Gold Heart Wall Canvas ($25), target.com

Pink Flower Wall Décor ($17), target.com

ALL STAR

Sports Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com

SlumberTime Paloma 4-Drawer Dresser with Changing Top ($315), target.com

Scoop Kids Desk Chair ($43), target.com

Home Run Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com

Baseball Throw Pillow ($17), target.com

County Fair Trophy ($36), target.com

Baseball String Art ($20), target.com

FOREST FROLIC

Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($300), target.com

Forest Frolic 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Hello Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Owl Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Trees Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

Owl Felt Storage Bin ($8), target.com

Forest Frolic 4-Pack Wall Canvas ($25), target.com

Owl Plush Throw Pillow ($15), target.com

BY THE SEA

Whales Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com

Whales Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com

Whales Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

Nautical Wall Decal 3-Pack ($20), target.com

Blue Oar Plaque ($20), target.com

Shark Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com

NAVY CHEVRON

Chevron Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com

Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com

Navy Accent Stool ($57), target.com

Circle Shelf ($30), target.com

Twill Light Blocking Curtain Panel ($25), target.com

Stackable Wood Bin ($17), target.com

Plush Whale ($15), target.com

PINK ELEPHANT PARADE

Babyletto Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($300), target.com

Elephant Parade 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Elephants Plush Appliqued Blanket ($15), target.com

Elephant Parade Crib Mobile ($30), target.com

Babyletto Modo 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($252), target.com

Industrial Kids Activity Chair - Set of 2 ($68), target.com

Triangles Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Elephant Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Elephant LED Wall Light ($17), target.com

BLUE ELEPHANT PARADE

Elephant Parade 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Elephant Parade Crib Mobile ($30), target.com

Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com

Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Elephant Activity Playmat ($25), target.com

Elephant Wooden Wall Décor ($49), target.com

Small Elephant Felt Storage Bin ($10), target.com

WOODLAND TRAILS

Woodland Trails 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Fox Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com

Trees Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Small Fox Felt Storage Bin ($8), target.com

Lolli Living Knit Fox Bookend Friends ($36), target.com

Fox Square Throw Pillow ($17), target.com

Fox LED Wall Light ($17), target.com

Wolf Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com

SNOOZ'N SAFARI

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com

Jungle Animals Mesh Crib Liner ($29), target.com

Snooz'n Safari 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Giraffes Plush Appliqued Blanket ($15), target.com

Babyletto Hudson 3-Drawer Changer Dresser with Changing Tray ($342), target.com

Happy Trails Plush Rocking Giraffe ($36.50), target.com

Round Woven Floor Bin ($15), target.com

Elephant LED Wall Light ($17), target.com

CLASSIC ALPHABET

Classic Alphabet 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Elephants Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Lux Swivel Chair ($237.50), target.com

Tivoli Stripe Cube Pouf ($168), target.com

Modern Pioneer Pendant ($37.50), target.com

Clouds Hanging Décor ($35), target.com

PRETTY IN PURPLE

Baby Relax Luna Upholstered Crib ($300), target.com

Pretty in Purple 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com

Pretty in Purple Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

Scallop Kids Accent Table ($72), target.com

Kenroy Tripoli 3-Light Pendant ($115), target.com

86-inch Wall Decal Tree ($30), target.com

Pretty in Purple Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com

GEO PATCHWORK

Geo Patchwork 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Geo Patchwork Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Triangles Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

6-Cube Organizer Shelf ($60), target.com

MONKEYS & GIRAFFES

Monkeys & Giraffes 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Monkeys & Giraffes Plush Velboa Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com

Scallop Micro Polyester Rug ($90), target.com

Maxim Horgen 1-Light Pendant ($220), target.com

Alexia Knotted Sphere Pouf ($110), target.com

Zebra Head Wall Décor ($20), target.com

DESERT DREAMS

Ikat Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com

Emma Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($330), target.com

Beige Knotted Cube Pouf ($250), target.com

Kenroy Tripoli 3-Light Pendant ($115), target.com

White Book Shelf ($23), target.com

Arrows Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com

GREY CHEVRON

Chevron 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Chevron Plush Embossed Baby Blanket ($15), target.com

Babyletto Scoot 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($297.50), target.com

Rowen Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair ($300), target.com

Eyelash Shag Area Rug ($80-$160), target.com

Modern Giraffe Decorative Figurine ($30), target.com

Hand Made Modern Wood "&" Symbol ($5), target.com

NEUTRAL

Hedgehogs Fitted Crib Sheet ($10), target.com

Muslin Hedgehogs Swaddle Blankets ($20), target.com

Birch Micro Polyester Rug ($60), target.com

Wood Bunny Shaped Wall Shelf ($35), target.com

Bird House LED Wall Light ($20), target.com

Gold Love Wire Wall Décor ($15), target.com

Trees Quilted Storage Bin ($15), target.com

Plush Owl ($15), target.com

BUTTERFLY BLISS

Butterfly Bliss 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Baby Relax Luna 6-Drawer Dresser ($310), target.com

Upholstered Wingback Swivel Glider ($300), target.com

Treillis Cube Pouf ($240), target.com

Scallop Kids Accent Table ($72), target.com

Herringbone Light Blocking Curtain Panels ($20), target.com

nuLOOM Diamond Shag Rug ($46-$490), target.com

Dots Wipeable Changing Pad Cover with Plush Sides ($15), target.com

Hexagon Wire Wall Storage Set, 3-Pack ($30), target.com

Brass Round Decorative Wall Mirror ($47.50), target.com

Hearts Uplight Table Lamp ($20), target.com

TWO BY TWO

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail ($342), target.com

Two by Two 4-Piece Crib Bedding Set ($70), target.com

Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker ($500), target.com

Industrial Kids Activity Chair - Set of 2 ($68), target.com

Kenya Fleece Accent Rug ($27-$160), target.com

Stars Plush Changing Pad Cover ($13), target.com

Mactan Woven Pendant ($60), target.com

Hello Wall Plaque ($23), target.com

Arrows Hanging Canvas Storage with Foam Pockets ($10), target.com

Elephant Automatic Nightlight ($10), target.com

