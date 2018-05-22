Sweet for Summer! Target Unveils New Kids' Collection Inspired By the Museum of Ice Cream

Summer fashion for kids just got a whole lot cooler.

As a result of a design partnership with the Museum of Ice Cream, Target just announced a new venture in their Art Class collection: a line inspired by the sweet, celebrity-loved exhibit.

Curated just for kids, the collection includes a variety of pastel-colored apparel, including jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, hoodies, dresses, shorts, swimwear and more.

The Museum of Ice Cream Art Class Kids’ Collection will also offer accessories and novelty products like sunglasses, hats, jewelry, suitcases, lunchboxes, roller skates and skateboards.

Apparel, accessories and gear alike comes decorated with dessert-inspired patterns such as sprinkles, gummy bears and bananas.

Retailing for $6 to $60 with most products under $25, the Museum of Ice Cream Art Class collection will be available starting June 3 at Target stores and online at target.com.