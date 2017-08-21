New School Year, New Cool Style! Meet the Kid Influencers Behind Target’s Art Class Fall Semester Collection

School is back in session for the kiddos — and Target‘s got their backs.

The retailer is launching a brand new Fall Semester collection as part of their already popular Art Class line, featuring pieces customized by six kids including social media star Loren Gray, YouTube personality and musician Carson Lueders and Dance Moms star Nia Sioux.

Each kid influencer helped bring two pieces to life and created a pack of pins and patches for the new collection, which encourages other kids to use their unique senses of style and expression to customize their own looks.

When asked if she has a favorite piece from Art Class’ Fall Semester, Nia tells PEOPLE it’s hard to choose, but she’d have to pick the high-low tunic with the word “DREAMERS” printed across the back because she loves that it’s “simple, but bold at the same time.”

“It’s also a personal and powerful message – I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t dream big from such a young age!” she adds. “I hope when girls wear it, they feel motivated and inspired to follow their dreams, too.”

Carson admits his inspiration comes from those around him whom he already admires. “Like a lot of kids and teens my age, I am inspired by my favorite role models in sports and the music industry,” he tells PEOPLE. “If they are wearing it, I want to wear it.”

And what’s his closet staple? “Definitely a denim jacket,” he says. (Carson helped customize a music-inspired denim jacket for the new collection!) “It’s easy to pair up with T-shirts, button-downs and pants.”

The Art Class Fall Collection is available starting Sunday in Target stores and online at target.com.