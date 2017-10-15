Tarek El Moussa on Co-Parenting With Ex Christina: ‘The Kids Are Most Important’

Tarek and Christina El Moussa split after seven years of marriage last year, but the Flip or Flop star says he’ll always have good relationship with his ex for the sake of their two children.

“The kids are the most important thing,” Tarek told PEOPLE on Saturday while attending the American Cancer Society Giants of Science Gala in Los Angeles.

He added, “If mom and dad can’t get along it affects the kids, so mom and dad better get along.”

The couple share daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 2, and despite their divorce, family is their top priority.

It's still Summer!!!!!!! Wow 90 degrees in beautiful Newport Beach!! Had some fun in the water with my babies❤️❤️❤️❤️. Cute little Friday slideshow for you folks!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

“We’ve been together a long time, we’ve worked together a long time, so regardless of anything that happened, we are still connected, we are still friends,” he shared.

Tarek, who is a two-time cancer survivor, adds that after his scary health battles, he’s never felt better.

“Everything is good, but a lot of people don’t talk about the aftermath of cancer, which is all the hormone imbalances, being tired, and today my medication is down, my hormones are good,” he said “I’m just living life and feeling good, feeling positive, actually feeling great, the best that I have ever felt.”