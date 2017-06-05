Tamera Mowry-Housley Shows Off Daughter Ariah’s New Room: She’s a ‘Little Lady Who Knows What She Likes’

Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s daughter has a brand new big-girl room that radiates all things pink and sweet.

The actress shared on her website this week that Ariah Talea, 2 next month, recently underwent a bedroom makeover, revealing the chic-yet-sweet design that was created with help from Olio Studio.

“My daughter is a little lady who knows what she likes (watch out world!), and she adores anything pink,” wrote Mowry-Housley, 38. “We wanted to create a room for her that she would automatically gravitate towards, and enjoy spending time in.”

Mowry-Housley – who is also mom to 4½-year-old Aden John Tanner with husband Adam Housley – said she started with Ariah’s favorite color, pink, and then brought in “lots of light and soft textures.”

Ariah can cozy up with her mom and dad on a faux fur rug and stool, which The Real host says are both favorites of the toddler’s: “She absolutely loves the plushness of these two pieces, and goes right to them every time she walks in her room.”

Though Ariah is still sleeping in a crib, Mowry-Housley admits she hopes the space is functional and can easily grow with her daughter. “The room had to be designed around the idea that it would need to be updated from a nursery to a big kid room,” she explains.

The mom of two says her favorite aspect of the space is the floral-print wallpaper, which she sees as a focal point “that is bold, but not too busy.”

“As Ariah gets older and her bedroom needs change, we plan on keeping the same look and feel to the room, and just updating a few things,” writes the star. “Even the decorative crib pillows we selected are functional accents that can easily be placed on her big girl bed once we are ready for it.”

Expresses Mowry-Housley of the finished space, “I can’t wait to see how she will continue to use it and make it her own as she grows up!”