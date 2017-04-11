Baby on the Way for Laguna Beach Alum Talan Torriero

It’s another Laguna Beach baby!

Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle are expecting their first child together!

The former star of the MTV reality show Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle are expecting their first child in the fall, they announced Monday on Instagram.

“#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017.@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting,” Talan, 30, captioned the sonogram video he reposted from his wife’s post.

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎 A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Danielle first shared the video from her account with a similar caption: “Baby Torriero coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks.”

The married couple of nearly three years tied the knot in June 2014, though they’ve been together for eight years.

In March, Talan posted a sweet throwback photo with Danielle, writing: “The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today.”

The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today – happy birthday to @danielletorriero A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Talan is the latest to join the string of Laguna Beach and The Hills alums in the soon-to-be parents club.

In January, Lauren Conrad announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband William Tell. A month later, Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Slack announced they have a baby on the way.

Although Whitney Port wasn’t involved in the MTV series until The Hills spinoff, she announced she is expecting with husband Tim Rosenman in February.