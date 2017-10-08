Talan Torriero has a new title: Daddy!
The Laguna Beach alum and his wife Danielle have welcomed their first child, a son named Bronson Leonardo Torriero, he announced on Instagram. Arriving at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, Bronson weighted in at 7 lbs., 7 oz.
“I fell in love with Danielle all over again today,” Talan captioned photos of the couple with their newborn.
Torriero, 30, and Danielle revealed their baby news in April, each sharing an ultrasound video of their first child on Instagram.
“#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎,” Torriero captioned the image.
Wrote Danielle on her post, “Baby Torriero coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks.”
The spouses, who wed in June 2014 after five years together, followed up their initial announcement by sharing in June that the new addition would be a son.
“@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!” Torriero captioned a cute Boomerang clip of himself and his wife surrounded by a cloud of blue confetti.