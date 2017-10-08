People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Births

Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Welcomes Son Bronson Leonardo — See His First Photo

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Talan Torriero/Instagram

Talan Torriero has a new title: Daddy!

The Laguna Beach alum and his wife Danielle have welcomed their first child, a son named Bronson Leonardo Torriero, he announced on Instagram. Arriving at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, Bronson weighted in at 7 lbs., 7 oz.

“I fell in love with Danielle all over again today,” Talan captioned photos of the couple with their newborn.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!

A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on

RELATED: Laguna Beach‘s Talan Torriero and Wife Danielle Expecting a Baby Boy

Torriero, 30, and Danielle revealed their baby news in April, each sharing an ultrasound video of their first child on Instagram.

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎,” Torriero captioned the image.

Wrote Danielle on her post, “Baby Torriero coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks.”

Happy Memorial Day from the two of us 👶🏼❤️

A post shared by Danielle Torriero (@danielletorriero) on

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎

A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

 

RELATED: (Laguna) Beach Baby! Talan Torriero and Wife Expecting First Child — See the Sweet Announcement

The spouses, who wed in June 2014 after five years together, followed up their initial announcement by sharing in June that the new addition would be a son.

@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!” Torriero captioned a cute Boomerang clip of himself and his wife surrounded by a cloud of blue confetti.