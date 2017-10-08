Talan Torriero has a new title: Daddy!

The Laguna Beach alum and his wife Danielle have welcomed their first child, a son named Bronson Leonardo Torriero, he announced on Instagram. Arriving at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, Bronson weighted in at 7 lbs., 7 oz.

“I fell in love with Danielle all over again today,” Talan captioned photos of the couple with their newborn.

Bronson Leonardo Torriero 🤘🏻 Born on Oct. 8th, 2017 at 3:26pm and weighing 7.7 pounds. I fell in love with @danielletorriero all over again today 🙏🏻 💙 A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Today 💗💗💗 I feel so lucky to have such an amazing Mother-in-law 💃🏼Thank you for making today so so sooo special! @ctorriero #babyshower #30weeks A post shared by Danielle Torriero (@danielletorriero) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct! A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Torriero, 30, and Danielle revealed their baby news in April, each sharing an ultrasound video of their first child on Instagram.

“#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎,” Torriero captioned the image.

Wrote Danielle on her post, “Baby Torriero coming mid October @talantorriero #13weeks.”

Happy Memorial Day from the two of us 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Danielle Torriero (@danielletorriero) on May 29, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 🤘🏻@danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting 😎 A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

The spouses, who wed in June 2014 after five years together, followed up their initial announcement by sharing in June that the new addition would be a son.

“@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!” Torriero captioned a cute Boomerang clip of himself and his wife surrounded by a cloud of blue confetti.