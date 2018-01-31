Surprise — Tabitha Simmons is a mom again!

The U.K.-born shoe designer and her fiancé Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer welcomed a daughter on Monday, Jan. 29, at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital in N.Y.C., she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Look what the stork brought me 🌸🌸 Please meet my darling daughter Violet Elizabeth Mortimer 🌸🌸 born yesterday 8lb 4oz 🕊,” Simmons captioned a black-and-white photo of her new baby girl sound asleep.

Wrote writer and editor Peter Davis on a re-post of the image, “Meet my niece 💕 Violet Elizabeth Mortimer 💕 who was born yesterday January 29th at 12:51pm in New York and weighs 8lbs. 4 ounces.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Violet is the first child for the former model and Vogue editor and Mortimer, who began dating in 2014 and were engaged in 2017. Simmons also has two sons named Dylan, 12, and Elliott, 13, from a previous marriage.

The bride-to-be shared her engagement news on Instagram in August, posting a photo of a necklace from Davis with a nameplate bearing the words “Tabitha” and “Topper.” In the caption, she thanked designer Tory Burch for hosting a celebration in the couple’s honor at her Southampton, New York, home.

FROM PEOPLETV: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy to Wear at Night



RELATED: Tinsley Mortimer Is “Hopeful” She’ll Get Back Together with Scott Kluth: “I Love Him”

“Thank you @toryburch for opening up your beautiful home and to all the family and friends that came out to help celebrate our special night 💕❤💕❤💕❤💕❤💕,” she wrote on the post.

This will be the second marriage for both Simmons and Mortimer. The former was previously married to British photographer Craig McDean.

Financier Mortimer married his high-school sweetheart — Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer — in 2002. The couple split in 2009.