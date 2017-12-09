Sutton Foster has finally shared her daughter Emily Dale‘s adorable smile!

The Younger actress, 42, celebrated her 9-month-old’s first meeting with Santa on Instagram Friday, giving fans and followers a glimpse of her face for the first time since welcoming adopting the baby girl in April.

“Thank you @macys for making Emily’s first Santa experience so magical!!” Foster captioned the portrait of her with husband Ted Griffin and their only child, who was born on Mar. 5.

Foster’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in April that the couple, who wed in October 2014 after getting engaged in August 2013, had expanded their family.

“Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” Foster told PEOPLE about Emily Dale.

In September, the actress shared details into her new life as a mom during her appearance on Harry Connick Jr.‘s daytime show, Harry.

“She’s amazing. It’s changed our life forever,” Foster said. “This is the first grandchild on both of our sides, so she’s like the golden child. So we are learning as we’re going. But we have a lot of help and amazing friends … it’s a massive learning curve, but she teaches you a lot.”