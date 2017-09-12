Sutton Foster Talks Life After Welcoming Daughter Emily Through Adoption: ‘We Are Learning As We’re Going’

Sutton Foster is sharing some details into her new life as a mom.

The 42-year-old Younger star stopped by Harry for Wednesday’s show and chatted with host Harry Connick Jr. about her and husband Ted Griffin‘s new baby girl Emily Dale, 6 months.

“My husband and I adopted her, she was born in March,” says Foster. “She’s amazing. It’s changed our life forever.”

Foster’s rep confirmed the couple had welcomed Emily through adoption in April, telling PEOPLE the couple were “delighted to announce the healthy arrival of” their daughter, with the actress adding, “Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Look out! Thanks @bollymernard for the awesomeness A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

The Bunheads alum admits that neither she nor her husband have had “any experiences” in taking care of babies, but where their initial skills lacks, their loved ones have been stepping up.

“This is the first grandchild on both of our sides, so she’s like the golden child,” Foster tells Connick. “So we are learning as we’re going. But we have a lot of help and amazing friends … it’s a massive learning curve, but she teaches you a lot.”

Enjoying the view #blueridgemountains A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

FROM PEN: Adoption Holds a Special Place in Katherine Heigl’s Heart



RELATED: Sutton Foster Welcomes Daughter Emily Dale

One of the couple’s first lessons in parenthood? Cleaning up an extremely memorable mess that won’t be forgotten by Griffin anytime soon.

“It was the first time my husband had ever changed a diaper,” Foster recalls. “And the very first time we changed her diaper when we brought her home from the hospital, she projectile pooped against the hotel wall.”

Jokes the new mama, “It was like a volcano. We took a picture so we could show it at her wedding.”