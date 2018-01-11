Sutton Foster Shares Sweet Snaps From 10-Month-Old Daughter Emily's First Trip to Disneyland

It’s the happiest place on earth!

Sutton Foster celebrated the new year by treating her 10-month-old daughter Emily Dale to something special: her first trip to Disneyland.

“Emily’s first time at Disneyland,” the Younger star captioned a photograph of Mickey Mouse ears with her daughter’s name written on them in cursive. “Thank you @disneyland for the most perfect day!”

Foster — who made the trip alongside her husband Ted Griffin — also shared a portrait of the happy family as they schmoozed with a very special new friend.

“Very excited to meet the mouse!” she wrote alongside a photo of the family all smiles while posing with Mickey.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Sutton Foster Welcomes Daughter Emily Dale

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Foster’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in April that the couple, who wed in October 2014 after getting engaged in August 2013, had welcomed their baby girl via adoption.

“Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” Foster told PEOPLE at the time.

#motherhood A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Soooooooo BIG #9monthsold A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:43am PST

RELATED: Sutton Foster Is a Hilariously Honest New Mom

In September, the actress shared details into her new life as a mom during her appearance on Harry Connick Jr.‘s daytime show, Harry.

“She’s amazing. It’s changed our life forever,” Foster said. “This is the first grandchild on both of our sides, so she’s like the golden child. So we are learning as we’re going.”

“But we have a lot of help and amazing friends … it’s a massive learning curve, but she teaches you a lot,” added the new mom.

FROM PEOPLETV: Adoption Holds a Special Place in Katherine Heigl’s Heart



RELATED: It’s a Girl! Sutton Foster Welcomes Daughter Emily Dale

In December, the 42-year-old celebrated her daughter’s first meeting with Santa by giving fans and followers a glimpse of her face for the first time.

“Thank you @macys for making Emily’s first Santa experience so magical!” Foster captioned the too-cute portrait.