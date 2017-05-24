Survivor's Jonny Fairplay Welcomes Daughter Madilyn Jane

It’s a girl!

Two-time Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Finkbeiner, welcomed daughter Madilyn Jane on Saturday, May 20th, he confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The family’s new addition joins Fairplay’s daughter from a previous relationship, Piper Addison, 9.

The reality star tells PEOPLE that Madilyn weighed in at 7 lb., 10 oz. She was 19 inches long. She was born in Virginia, where the family now lives.

Fairplay, 43, first competed on Survivor: Pearl Islands in 2003, finishing in third place. One of Survivor’s first villains, he infamously lied about his grandmother’s death in order to get an advantage in a reward challenge.

He parlayed his infamy into more than a dozen subsequent reality TV appearances and a career in professional wrestling. He also competed in 2008’s Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites.

Fairplay — who was born Jon Dalton but legally changed his name to Jonny Fairplay in 2013 — says that he’s ecstatic over Madilyn’s birth.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling having another beautiful little girl enter our lives,” he tells PEOPLE. “And amazingly she’s already said her first words: ‘Hey Jeff Probst, put my Daddy back on the show!’ ”