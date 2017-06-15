Survivor Contestants John and Candice Cody Welcome Son Forrest Henry – See the Sweet Photos!

A Survivor family has just added another member to their tribe!

Contestants John and Candice Cody welcomed son Forrest Henry on Wednesday, June 7, they tell PEOPLE exclusively. He joins big sister Beatrix Leigh, 19 months.

Forrest was born at born at Georgetown University Hospital at 3:57 a.m. He weighed in at 7 lbs, 14 oz., and was 20¼ inches long. He was named after Candice’s late grandfather.

“My heart is bursting with love and pride for our expanded family of four,” Candice tells PEOPLE.

Adds John: “Beatrix is so sweet and interested in Forrest! It’s incredible seeing her as a big sister!”

The Codys appeared together on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013. It was his first appearance; she had previously competed on two earlier seasons — Survivor: Cook Islands and Survivor Heroes vs. Villiains — under her maiden name of Candice Woodcock.

Both parents are doctors. Candice works as an anesthesiologist in Virginia; John is an orthopedic joint replacement surgeon at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.

But for now, the couple is focusing on parenthood. Says Candice: “We’re cherishing some time at home to bond with this precious little guy.”