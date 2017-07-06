Survivor's Jeremy and Val Collins Welcome Son Lenyx Kai

Survivor contestants Jeremy and Val Collins have added another member to their growing tribe!

On Friday, June 16, Val, 38, gave birth to son Lenyx Kai Collins at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Lenyx weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz. and was 21 inches long. The Collins family shares several exclusive family photos with PEOPLE of their new bundle of joy.

Lenyx is the Collins’ fourth child. Jeremy and Val have two older daughters: Jordyn, 14, and Camryn, 11. During the filming of Survivor: Second Chance, Val broke the news to Jeremy that she was expecting a son. Remy Bodhi is now 18 months old.

In other words, the reality stars have their hands very, very full.

“Val is excited to complete our tribe after having two daughters close in age, and now two sons a year apart,” Jeremy tells PEOPLE. “She can’t wait to see the change in dynamics in the Collins household!”

Jeremy and Val first competed together on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur. Val was an early exit, while Jeremy lasted into the jury phase. (A consistent performer in challenges, he was voted out for being a threat.) He received America’s vote to return for Survivor: Second Chance. After playing a dominant game, he won the million-dollar prize with a unanimous vote.

The couple lives in the Boston area where he works as a Cambridge firefighter and she serves as a Foxboro police officer. Unsurprisingly, they’re thrilled with the new arrival.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Jeremy, 39, tells PEOPLE. “It was the ultimate Father’s Day gift!”

One thing that the family needs right now: some extra rest. “With an infant and a toddler, there isn’t much sleeping going on,” Jeremy laughs. “I feel like I’m back on Survivor!”

Speaking of his reality show winnings, Collins says he’s ready for more. “I’m responsible for four human beings’ college educations,” he says. “Looks like I need to get back on Survivor to win some money!”