Suri Cruise Looks Like Katie Holmes’ Mini Doppelganger in New Photo

Katie Holmes shared a photo of daughter Suri Cruise hanging out with Holmes’ nephews on Instagram Sunday, and the 10-year-old is a spitting image of the actress.

“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!” the The Kennedys – After Camelot star captioned a photo of the trio on a road overlooking Los Angeles.

They have been spending a ton of family time together recently. Just last month, Holmes posted photos of Suri and her cousins at a beachside carnival using hashtags such as #family, #love and #blessed.

Suri has also been a constant visitor on the set of The Kennedys – After Camelot, where her mom plays Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and directed the third episode of the TV miniseries.

“Katie actually made her a chair that said ‘Director,’ ” Jon Cassar, who directed the show, told PEOPLE of Holmes’ efforts to make a special space for Suri on set. But, he adds, joking, “I taught her how to skip rocks.”

Holmes recently uploaded a throwback photo of her 17-year-old self to Instagram, and, at first glance, the then-rookie actress looked nearly identical to her little girl.

In a 2014 interview with PEOPLE, the All We Had actress admitted that she learns a lot as little Suri gets older.

“My patience has grown, but between 4 and 6 p.m. I mean, wow,” she said. “Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way.”

