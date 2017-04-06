LILY ALDRIDGE

Not only has Aldridge conquered the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, but she's also conquering motherhood. The model is mom to adorable 4-year-old daughter Dixie, whom she shares with husband and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

"She is a lot like Caleb," Aldridge admitted to PEOPLE of who Dixies takes after the most. "She's a firecracker. She has so much personality, and she is so smart, and she looks just like [him] as well."