Supermodels Who Are Also Supermoms!
From the catwalk to teaching their babies how to walk
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 16
BAR REFAELI
Refaeli, already mom to daughter Liv, 7 months, with husband Adi Ezra, is preparing for round two of motherhood. She's the latest celeb who is well on her way to having back-to-back children.
2 of 16
CHRISSY TEIGEN
While we're still equally obsessed with Teigen and the model-turned-author's husband, John Legend, the star couple has nothing on their pint-sized daughter, Luna, 11 months. The cutie regularly makes appearances on her parents' Instagram accounts, and has pretty much cemented her status as a social media superstar.
3 of 16
CANDICE SWANEPOEL
Three months after welcoming son Anacã, now 6 months old, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, the South African beauty showed off her svelte bikini body while holding her baby boy.
4 of 16
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Talk about a memorable debut! The Victoria's Secret model, who's married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, has never been shy about showing off daughter Dusty Rose, 6 months, on Instagram. But she took things up a notch when she brought Dusty to Levine's Walk of Fame ceremony, marking the cutie's first-ever red carpet appearance.
5 of 16
COCO ROCHA
Rocha and husband James Conran's daughter Ioni is already following in her model-mom's footsteps: The stylish 2-year-old attended her first-ever Paris fashion show in January 2017. "She loves going to my closet and taking everything out," Rocha told PEOPLE of her daughter's growing penchant for fashion. "She was trying on all my toques, she wears all of my beanies!"
6 of 16
CINDY CRAWFORD
With a mom like Crawford, it's no surprise daughter Kaia, 15, and son Presley, 17 — whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber — are two of the coolest teens around. Kaia is well on her way to becoming a supermodel herself, while Presley just accepted the Emerging Model Award at the 2017 Daily Front Row Awards.
7 of 16
TYRA BANKS
The supermodel-mogul's dream of becoming a mother came true in 2016 when she welcomed son York, now 14 months old, via gestational surrogate, with boyfriend Erik Asla. "I used to be the most amazing multitasker, doing three things at once," she told PEOPLE. "Not anymore, now that I have my son. I think that's Mother Nature's way of saying this life you created takes all of your brain power." Banks added: "Now I'm like, 'Mommy's going on a conference call,' and I give him to his dad."
8 of 16
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
"I feel the best way to learn is by experience. Children are extremely intelligent, and they watch what we do," Bündchen told PEOPLE. "I do my best to lead by example and not just tell them, but to show them as well." She and husband Tom Brady have 4-year-old daughter Vivian, pictured here, and son Benjamin, 7.
9 of 16
CHRISTY TURLINGTON
Turlington found fame as a supermodel in the '90s, but eventually decided to turn her attention to another passion: raising awareness of the global maternal health crisis, following the birth of daughter Grace, 13, and son Finn, 11. "After enduring a complication following the delivery of my daughter, I started to learn the global estimates of pregnancy and childbirth-related complications and deaths," Turlington told Bustle. "That was the moment I knew I had to get involved in maternal healthcare."
10 of 16
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Kurkova is a model mama of two! Back in 2015, the model was pregnant with son Noah, now 17 months, and already raising son Tobin, 7, with husband Archie Drury.
11 of 16
JOURDAN DUNN
She may be a successful model, having walked down countless fashion runways in her career, but Dunn considers being a mom to 7-year-old son Riley to be her most important role. "I will always put Riley before anything else because I'm a mother first," she told i-D magazine in 2011. "Everything else comes after."
12 of 16
LILY ALDRIDGE
Not only has Aldridge conquered the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, but she's also conquering motherhood. The model is mom to adorable 4-year-old daughter Dixie, whom she shares with husband and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.
"She is a lot like Caleb," Aldridge admitted to PEOPLE of who Dixies takes after the most. "She's a firecracker. She has so much personality, and she is so smart, and she looks just like [him] as well."
13 of 16
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Motherhood has had a surprising benefit for Ambrosio. "I think I have a better body now than before I had kids," she said when speaking about daughter Anja, 8 and son Noah, 4, whom she shares with fiancé Jamie Mazur.
14 of 16
HEIDI KLUM
Klum and then-husband Seal welcomed their first child, son Henry, 11, only to announce the impending arrival of son Johan, 10, a few months later. The model and the performer, who have since split, are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Lou. Klum is mom to 12-year-old daughter Leni, her child from a previous relationship.
15 of 16
MIRANDA KERR
Despite divorcing Orlando Bloom in 2013, the supermodel stresses the importance of a healthy relationship with her ex-husband — for their 6-year-old son Flynn. "There's no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we're going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn," she told SELF.
16 of 16
ADRIANA LIMA
"The best job in the world for me is being a mom," Lima said of raising daughters Valentina, 7, and Sienna, 4, with ex-husband Marko Jaric.