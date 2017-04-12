Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'
Babies
Lessons from Tyra, Coco and Chrissy: The Supermodel Guide to Parenting
Let Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks and more model moms show you how
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 7
REMEMBER: MULTITASKING WILL GET MORE DIFFICULT
"My secret to balance is to focus on one thing at a time. I used to be the most amazing multitasker, doing three things at once," Tyra Banks told PEOPLE of her son York. "Not anymore, now that I have my son. I think that's Mother Nature's way of saying this life you created takes all of your brain power." Banks added: "Now I'm like, 'Mommy's going on a conference call,' and I give him to his dad."
2 of 7
PLAYING DRESS-UP IS KEY
Our hearts were one costume change away from exploding as Chrissy Teigen showed off daughter Luna's many Halloween get-ups on Instagram.
3 of 7
WATCH WHAT YOU SAY AROUND YOUR KIDS
"I'm still figuring it out. But I do know that kids watch you. So if I'm kind to myself, and not going, 'Oh my God, I hate my … fill in the blank,' " Cindy Crawford — mom to Kaia and Presley — wrote in Becoming. "Even though I still have insecurities, I want to be a good example even if I'm faking it sometimes."
4 of 7
ENCOURAGE CONSTANT COMMUNICATION
Even if it does mean talking on the phone when you're both within feet of one another, according to Lily Aldridge and daughter Dixie. "She loves to talk to me on the phone, so I'll call her even if I’m in the other room," Aldridge told PEOPLE in 2014. "And she'll pick up and be like, 'Hi Mom, it's Dixie!' It melts my heart, because she is just so sweet and so talkative, and I'm so proud of her."
5 of 7
SQUEEZE IN A SNAPCHAT SESH
Because you're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom — just like Jourdan Dunn, who's mom to son Riley.
6 of 7
KEEP TV TIME TO A MINIMUM
"We try to limit electronic time in our house, which at times can be challenging," Gisele Bündchen told PEOPLE of encouraging kids Vivian and Benjamin to embrace playtime. "I believe everything in moderation can work. My preference is for them to read, draw, play music or play outside instead of being in front of the TV."
7 of 7
LET THEM EXPRESS THEMSELVES
And, yes, that includes routine sticker facials — if you're supermodel Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni.
See Also
More
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'
From the PEOPLE Archives: How Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Lost Their Millions — 'We Had Nothing to Show for What We'd Done'