ENCOURAGE CONSTANT COMMUNICATION

Even if it does mean talking on the phone when you're both within feet of one another, according to Lily Aldridge and daughter Dixie. "She loves to talk to me on the phone, so I'll call her even if I’m in the other room," Aldridge told PEOPLE in 2014. "And she'll pick up and be like, 'Hi Mom, it's Dixie!' It melts my heart, because she is just so sweet and so talkative, and I'm so proud of her."