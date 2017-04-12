Babies

Lessons from Tyra, Coco and Chrissy: The Supermodel Guide to Parenting

Let Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks and more model moms show you how

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Tyra Banks Beauty

REMEMBER: MULTITASKING WILL GET MORE DIFFICULT

"My secret to balance is to focus on one thing at a time. I used to be the most amazing multitasker, doing three things at once," Tyra Banks told PEOPLE of her son York. "Not anymore, now that I have my son. I think that's Mother Nature's way of saying this life you created takes all of your brain power." Banks added: "Now I'm like, 'Mommy's going on a conference call,' and I give him to his dad."

2 of 7

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

PLAYING DRESS-UP IS KEY

Our hearts were one costume change away from exploding as Chrissy Teigen showed off daughter Luna's many Halloween get-ups on Instagram. 

3 of 7

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

WATCH WHAT YOU SAY AROUND YOUR KIDS

"I'm still figuring it out. But I do know that kids watch you. So if I'm kind to myself, and not going, 'Oh my God, I hate my … fill in the blank,' " Cindy Crawford — mom to Kaia and Presley — wrote in Becoming. "Even though I still have insecurities, I want to be a good example even if I'm faking it sometimes."

4 of 7

Lily Aldridge Instagram

ENCOURAGE CONSTANT COMMUNICATION

Even if it does mean talking on the phone when you're both within feet of one another, according to Lily Aldridge and daughter Dixie. "She loves to talk to me on the phone, so I'll call her even if I’m in the other room," Aldridge told PEOPLE in 2014. "And she'll pick up and be like, 'Hi Mom, it's Dixie!' It melts my heart, because she is just so sweet and so talkative, and I'm so proud of her."

5 of 7

Jourdan Dunn/Instagram

SQUEEZE IN A SNAPCHAT SESH

Because you're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom — just like Jourdan Dunn, who's mom to son Riley.

6 of 7

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

KEEP TV TIME TO A MINIMUM

"We try to limit electronic time in our house, which at times can be challenging," Gisele Bündchen told PEOPLE of encouraging kids Vivian and Benjamin to embrace playtime. "I believe everything in moderation can work. My preference is for them to read, draw, play music or play outside instead of being in front of the TV."

7 of 7

Ioni Conran/Instagram

LET THEM EXPRESS THEMSELVES

And, yes, that includes routine sticker facials — if you're supermodel Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni.

See Also

More

More