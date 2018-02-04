'Here We Go!' Pink Hams It Up with Son Jameson Before Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Pink‘s Super Bowl LII is a family affair!

The “What About Us” singer — who is set to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis Sunday despite battling the flu — appeared to be in fighting shape as she got silly with 13-month-old son Jameson Moon before the big game, which pits the New England Patriots against her favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

““Wait, Eagles are gonna win by HOW MUCH?!?!” Pink captioned the shot she posted to Instagram Sunday afternoon that showed her holding a football and making a silly face at her young son, who is adorably decked out in an Eagles sweatsuit.

A minute later, she shared a sweet solo shot of a smiling Jameson, simply captioning the image “Here we go!”

The endearing images come just one day after Pink revealed her flu diagnosis on Instagram Saturday morning, while captioning a photo of herself at rehearsals.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” she wrote, explaining that her 6½-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, and young son were to blame for her sickness.

She also lamented her disappointment.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!” she said.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare,” she continued. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

While she blamed her kids for getting her sick, Pink made it clear she wasn’t holding a grudge. “As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives,” she said. “If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit”

Pink Pink/Instagram

Only a week prior, Pink shared a portrait of her family of four ahead of the Grammy Awards and everybody looked stoked for the big night — except for Jameson.

But despite his slightly sour expression, Jameson looked adorable in a gray vest and coordinating shirt and trousers, while big sister Willow sported a dress with silver tulle.

“Family Portrait #grammys,” Pink captioned the unforgettable moment, where the entire family is wearing white roses to support the Time’s Up movement.

Pink is about to join the ranks of Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys, who have all performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kick-off in recent years.

Before the NFL confirmed her role in January, the singer had fun teasing her fans on Twitter.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” she wrote. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air live on NBC.