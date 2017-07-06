Celebrate Summer! 6 Playful Outdoor Activities That Are a Perfect Fit for Family Time

OLD-SCHOOL CLASSICS

Kids don't always need shiny and new. The classic playthings we grew up with still work wonders, and can often be found right at your corner drug store. Hula hoops, sidewalk chalk, kickballs and bubbles all encourage spontaneous frivolity on a hot summer afternoon. Plus they allow for hours of open-ended, kid-directed playtime, which has been proven to help kids' brains grow and your heart sing right along with it each time they smile.

For a fun DIY project, check out this upcycled Juice Bottle Bubble Snake Blower made using supplies found around the house.