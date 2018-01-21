Story Time with Daddy: Carrie Underwood Shares Video of Husband Mike Fisher Reading to Their Son

It doesn’t get any cuter than story time with daddy!

On Saturday, Carrie Underwood shared a sweet video of husband Mike Fisher reading aloud to their 2½-year-old son Isaiah Michael from a colorful, biblical storybook.

And as Isaiah learned all about Noah and his arc, he also showed that he’s pretty knowledgable about animals as he correctly identified all of the species in the picture book.

“Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts… ❤️❤️❤️ ,” Underwood captioned the precious moment.

Underwood recently broke her wrist after falling on the steps outside her home just a few days after hosting the CMA Awards in November — and in January, she revealed that the incident also caused severe cuts to her face.

In a post to her fan club members, the country singer said that in addition to having surgery on her wrist, she required “40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

While she’s still on the road to recovery, seven weeks after the accident she revealed she’s still “not quite looking the same,” and still has yet to share a clear photo of her face (though a fan-shared image made the rounds on the internet since).

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she wrote. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Being that she didn’t finish off the year quite as planned, the country superstar is ready to make 2018 one for the books.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she concluded. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”