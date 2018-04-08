Baby Stormi Has ‘Definitely’ Brought Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Closer,’ Says Source

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever after the birth of their daughter Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Stormi has definitely brought them closer,” a family source tells PEOPLE two days after Scott, 25, took the 20-year-old reality star and his daughter to visit his family in Texas.

“Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi,” the source says, adding that the new dad “wants to spend more time with her now that she is a bit bigger” because the 9-week-old child “is awake more and therefore more fun.”

Although the KUWTK source adds that there hasn’t “been any more talk about” Jenner and Scott getting engaged, “Kylie seems very happy with Travis.”

“They are a great little family,” the source continued.

Jenner and Scott, who began dating in April 2017, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 1.

A source also tells PEOPLE that the proud parents “flew to Texas to spend time with Travis’ family” on Friday via a private jet.

Although the source adds that the rapper’s “close family have spent a lot of time in L.A. with Stormi since she was born,” Scott “has extended family in Texas that he wanted to celebrate Stormi with.”

“Kylie always seemed to enjoy spending time with Travis’ family in Texas. During their relationship, they have often traveled there together,” the source continues.

Scott’s family appeared to go all out for the gathering, even getting two storm cloud flower arrangements — complete with raindrops made of Swarovski crystals — that TMZ reported the 25-year-old rapper bought for $7,145.

Scott’s brother Joshua also shared a sweet shot on Friday with Stormi cradled in his arms, writing that he was “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi.”

In addition to co-parenting their daughter, Jenner and Scott have also been making it a priority to spend time together as a couple.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The source also added that the 20-year-old “is happy” with the new parents’ decision to keep separate homes.

“Kylie is happy with their living situation,” the source continued. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”