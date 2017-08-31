Stormi Bree ‘in Awe of the Female Body’ After Spending 21 Hours in Labor with Daughter Gravity

Stormi Bree is “in awe of the female body” after welcoming her daughter last month.

The 26-year-old singer and model took to Instagram Thursday to marvel at the wonders of the female body — and revealed she spent 21 hours in labor with 1-month-old daughter, Gravity Blue.

The new mom posted a sweet photo of her first nap with Gravity and wrote in the caption, “After a 21 hour labor with lots of ups and downs this little angel was ready to join us here on earth.”

“Everything about my birth plan changed as the day went on so we had to adapt and make sure she was going to make a safe arrival,” Bree continued. “Still in awe of the female body and its ability to deal with extreme pain, shift to allow an entire human to exit your body then shift right back into place and then sustain that human with only the food you create with that same body.”

Bree added, “It’s truly amazing🙌🏼 this was from my first nap as a duo, I was so exhausted but never more whole💕.”

Day in the park with the bean🐻ps it's also national breastfeeding week🙌🏼 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️STORMI⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@stormibree) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Sleepy monkey A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The former Miss Teen USA welcomed Gravity on July 28 alongside her boyfriend, supermodel Lucky Blue Smith, 19.

Bree hasn’t shied away from posting photos of herself with her newborn on Instagram, taking to social media to share sweet moments, such as when she spent the day outside while breastfeeding Gravity. Smith has also taken to social media frequently to post photos and videos of the newborn.

“Sleepy monkey,” he wrote underneath a photo of him holding his daughter as she napped.

In a March interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Smith – who also performs with band The Atomics – said, simply, of impending fatherhood, “I’m very excited.”

Bree documented much of her pregnancy on Instagram, showing off her changing figure.

In May, she wrote on the social media site of her pregnancy, “This has been the hardest, most beautiful, happiest, saddest, scariest, most empowering, simple, but entirely complex, amazing journey I’ve ever been on in my entire life.”