The Walking Dead Alum Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Share First Photo of Newborn Son

Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak are giving fans a look at their newborn son.

Pak shared a black and white portrait of the couple’s napping one-week-old child on Instagram Friday along with the simple caption of a peace sign emoji.

Yeun, 33, and Pak welcomed their first child together on March 17, according to E! News.

Pak, a photographer, posted a bathroom selfie of her bump on Feb. 4. In January, she told followers she was “nesting” when choosing between samples of blue and pink fabric — leaving many to wonder whether she was preparing to reveal her baby-to-be’s sex.

In December, Yeun married his love of seven years during a hilltop wedding at Los Angeles’ Paramour estate, surrounded by the actor’s Walking Dead costars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Chandler Riggs and Sarah Wayne Callies. Then in February, the two announced they were expecting their first child.