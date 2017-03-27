Grandpa on Duty! 'Papa Steven' Tyler Gives Granddaughter Lula Rose Her Bottle in Sweet New Snap

He doesn’t want to miss a thing!

Musician Steven Tyler doted on his granddaughter Lula Rose, 8 months, over the weekend – a sweet moment captured in a new photo shared by his daughter Liv Tyler.

In the image – posted to Instagram – Steven, 69, supported little Lula while she drank from a bottle.

“Papa Steven,” wrote Liv, with a heart emoji.

Liv, 39, also shares 2-year-old son Sailor Gene with fiancé David Gardner. She has a 12-year-old son Milo with ex Royston Langdon.

💗Happy happy birthday to you daddy 💗thank you so much for making even the most simple walk in the park the most incredible magical adventure and for always making me laugh 💗 thank you for always teaching me to ask why , to look deeper , and to truly savor and feel every precious moment 💗 happy birthday @iamstevent !!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

❤️ Happy happy birthday to my beautiful father @iamstevent 💗 A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Steven is quite the hands-on grandfather: the Aerosmith frontman was actually the one to cut Sailor’s umbilical cord in the delivery room.

Said Liv of the moment, “Never in a million years would [I] have thought I’d give birth with my dad and my sister, but it was actually really sweet because … we were laughing a lot.”

She added that Steven is like having a “wizard” for a grandfather, explaining, “We don’t always see him that often, but when we do, it’s like this magical wizard comes to the house.”