Too Cute

Grandpa on Duty! 'Papa Steven' Tyler Gives Granddaughter Lula Rose Her Bottle in Sweet New Snap

By @lekimble

Posted on

Liv Tyler/Instagram

He doesn’t want to miss a thing!

Musician Steven Tyler doted on his granddaughter Lula Rose, 8 months, over the weekend – a sweet moment captured in a new photo shared by his daughter Liv Tyler.

In the image – posted to Instagram – Steven, 69, supported little Lula while she drank from a bottle.

“Papa Steven,” wrote Liv, with a heart emoji.

Liv, 39, also shares 2-year-old son Sailor Gene with fiancé David Gardner. She has a 12-year-old son Milo with ex Royston Langdon.

 

❤️ Happy happy birthday to my beautiful father @iamstevent 💗

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

Steven is quite the hands-on grandfather: the Aerosmith frontman was actually the one to cut Sailor’s umbilical cord in the delivery room.

Said Liv of the moment, “Never in a million years would [I] have thought I’d give birth with my dad and my sister, but it was actually really sweet because … we were laughing a lot.”

She added that Steven is like having a “wizard” for a grandfather, explaining, “We don’t always see him that often, but when we do, it’s like this magical wizard comes to the house.”