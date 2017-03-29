ELTON JOHN

“[Having children] makes all the difference because it’s about them, not you,” said the now-70-year-old musician of life with Zachary, 6, and Elijah, 4. “And it’s the greatest thing you’ll ever know.” He continued, “People say, ‘Well, I disagree, I don’t want children’ and that’s fine — I would have said the same thing, until I had them. Then it was like, ‘Wow this is it? Are you kidding me?’ If I was 15 years younger, I’d have two or three more. Without question.”