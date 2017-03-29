Babies
Elton, Mick and More: Hollywood's Older Dads Club
Alec Baldwin! Steve Martin! Larry King! See which stars are taking a second (or sometimes first!) stab at fatherhood
By People Staff
ELTON JOHN
“[Having children] makes all the difference because it’s about them, not you,” said the now-70-year-old musician of life with Zachary, 6, and Elijah, 4. “And it’s the greatest thing you’ll ever know.” He continued, “People say, ‘Well, I disagree, I don’t want children’ and that’s fine — I would have said the same thing, until I had them. Then it was like, ‘Wow this is it? Are you kidding me?’ If I was 15 years younger, I’d have two or three more. Without question.”
MICK JAGGER
Lucky No. 8! The Rolling Stones frontman, currently 73, became a dad once more when he and ballerina-girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Devereaux in December 2016. Despite being Hamrick's first, this baby is Jagger's eighth; the rocker's oldest is 46 and his next youngest is 17.
RONNIE WOOD
There's something in the water, it seems! The Rolling Stones guitarist, now 69, and wife Sally welcomed twin girls in May 2016 – making Wood's spouse a first-time mom and the rocker, who's a grandfather of 10, a dad for the fifth time.
ALEC BALDWIN
Already dad to daughter Ireland, 21, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, the 30 Rock star, currently 58, is trying his hand at daddy duty once again. Eight months after tying the knot in June 2012, Baldwin and wife Hilaria announced they were expecting a baby, welcoming daughter Carmen in 2013, son Rafael in 2015 and son Leo in 2016.
STEVE MARTIN
After spending years perfecting the role of doting dad on the big screen (Cheaper by the Dozen and Father of the Bride), life finally imitated art for the actor-author. Five years after marrying Anne Stringfield in 2007, the extremely private now-71-year-old surprised fans by confirming the couple had welcomed their first child in 2013.
BRUCE WILLIS
It's all girls for the Die Hard star, who welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014 with wife Emma. But Willis, now 62, is already a pro at fatherhood: His decade-long marriage to Demi Moore produced daughters Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23, all of whom he is very close to.
ROBERT DE NIRO
His role as protective papa in Meet the Parents was certainly no stretch. The Academy Award winner, currently 73, is a father six times over. Drena, 49, and Raphael, 40, are from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, while he has 21-year-old twin boys, Julian and Aaron, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He and current wife Grace Hightower are parents to son Elliot, 19, and daughter Helen Grace, 5, whom the pair welcomed in 2011.
ROD STEWART
Despite being a father to five kids from previous relationships and a fairly new grandpa, the rocker, o72, was eager to expand his brood with wife Penny Lancaster. His wish came true when the couple welcomed their first son, Alastair, in 2005, before getting married in 2007. In 2011, they got double the blessing when son Aiden was born.
MEL GIBSON
After almost 30 years of marriage – and seven children together – the actor and wife Robyn called it quits in 2009. Months later, the star announced that he and model girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva were expecting a baby together. Daughter Lucia was born in October 2009, only five months before the couple's relationship took a tumultuous turn and ended. In 2015, he moved on with equestrian and screenwriter Rosalind Ross; in January 2017 they welcomed 61-year-old Gibson's ninth child, son Lars.
GARY BUSEY
The actor, currently 72, first dived into daddy duty when he and ex-wife Judy Helkenberg welcomed son William in 1971. Following their divorce, and the birth of daughter Alectra in 1995, the actor began dating Steffanie Sampson, which eventually led to his third go at baby bliss when son Luke was born in 2010.
KEVIN COSTNER
It's lucky number seven for the Oscar-winning director! When he tied the knot with wife Christine in 2004, the actor, now 62, was already a father of four – Annie, 32, Lily, 30, Joe, 29, and Liam, 20 – from previous relationships, but that didn't deter the veteran family man from adding three more kids to the mix, including Cayden, 9, Hayes, 8, and Grace, 6.
WARREN BEATTY
It was a match made in Hollywood heaven when the most eligible bachelor, now 80, met actress Annette Bening. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Kathlyn in 1992, the couple tied the knot and went on to welcome son Benjamin in 1994 and daughter Isabel in 1997 before the birth of their fourth – and final – child, Ella, in 2000, the same year the actor celebrated his 63rd birthday. "He's a fantastic dad. He's just enthralled, very thoughtful, very communicative," Bening has said.
MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Divorced with one son, Cameron, the actor scored a second chance at fatherhood when he married actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1998. The couple would go on to welcome son Dylan in 2000 and daughter Carys in 2003, and the doting dad, now 72, is grateful for the gift. "I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age," he has said.
PAUL MCCARTNEY
Following the death of his first wife Linda, with whom he had four kids, including designer Stella McCartney, the former Beatles member began a relationship with then model Heather Mills, making it official with their 2002 wedding in Ireland. Less than a year later, he became a dad for a fifth time at the age of 61, when the former couple's baby girl, Beatrice, was born.
DAVID LETTERMAN
After almost 17 years of dating, the late-night host and his partner Regina took their relationship to a whole new level in 2003 with the birth of their first child, son Harry. The funny guy – who was 56 at the time – and his longtime love eventually tied the knot in 2009, with their then 5-year-old son at their side.
JACK NICHOLSON
The now-79-year-old award-winning actor's greatest role – dad! – came when he and his wife Sandra Knight welcomed daughter Jennifer in 1963. But it was his relationship with former flame Rebecca Broussard who made him a later-in-life dad after the couple had daughter Lorraine, 26, and son Raymond, 25, who was born the same year his famous father turned 54. Nicholson is also dad to Honey Hollman, 35.
DENNIS QUAID
Three years after tying the knot with Kimberley Buffington in 2004, the former Hollywood heartthrob, now 62, plunged back into parenthood when the currently separated couple welcomed twins Thomas and Grace in 2007. This was 15 years after the birth of son Jack, 24, his only child with ex-wife Meg Ryan.
CLINT EASTWOOD
Dad to six children at the age of 63, Eastwood didn't envision more kids in his future – until he met wife Dina. A few weeks following their Hawaiian wedding, the couple – who are now divorced – discovered they were expecting their first child together – and Eastwood's seventh! Daughter Morgan, 20, was born in 1996, when the actor-director was 65.
LARRY KING
Following a slew of relationships – and three children – the iconic late-night host tied the knot and settled down with his seventh wife Shawn. At the age of 65, he would return to double the diaper duty when the couple welcomed their first son Chance, 17, in 1999, followed only a year later by the birth of son Cannon, 16.
AL PACINO
Just like his Oscar award for Best Actor (he won in 1992 for Scent of a Woman), fatherhood came later in life for the now-76-year-old Hollywood legend. He welcomed his first child, daughter Julie, in 1989 at age 49. And in 2001, he and then girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo were blessed with twins Anton and Olivia.
JOHN TRAVOLTA
When son Jett tragically passed away in 2009, having more kids was the furthest thing from the actor, now 63, and wife Kelly Preston's minds. But, less than two years later, the couple surprised everyone with news that they were adding another baby to their brood (they are also parents to 16-year-old daughter, Ella). Just three months shy of his 57th birthday, Travolta and Preston welcomed son Benjamin in November 2010.
HUGH GRANT
Two's a charm! A little over one year after welcoming daughter Tabitha in 2011, the now-56-year-old actor and his on-and-off-again girlfriend Tinglan Hong added another baby (a son!) to their brood in 2013. Although fatherhood came as a bit of a surprise, Grant quickly adjusted to daddy duty. "Now that I have [a child], it is life-changing,” he shared. "I recommend it. Get some."
BRYAN ADAMS
The rocker, now 57, received an early Valentine's Day present when daughter Lula Rosylea arrived in February 2013. But this isn't Adams first time changing diapers: he and girlfriend Alicia Grimaldi are also parents to daughter Mirabella Bunny, 5.