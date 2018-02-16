When Steph and Ayesha Curry were expecting their two daughters (Ryan Carson, 2½, and Riley, 5½), they made sure to find out the sex of their baby-to-be “as early as” they could.

So this time around, they’re hoping to keep things a surprise. Well … for as long as they can.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Steph told the talk show host that he’s the one pressuring his wife not to find out what they’re having — even though the results are on her phone.

“My wife, she wants to know. So we’re right in the middle now. I haven’t found out, she hasn’t found out,” he said. “We’re kind of figuring out how long we’re going to last.”

“It’s obviously her decision,” added the Golden State Warriors point guard, 29. “I’m just trying to play my part. I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know.”

Ayesha, 28, joked that she is using the results as collateral in arguments. “It’s great leverage,” she said. “He doesn’t want to find out so if he does anything wrong I’m gonna be like, ‘I’m going to open this email right now.’ ”

She also revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she’s feeling “awful” four and a half months into her pregnancy, and that it was “very different” — which prompted DeGeneres to declare, “So it’s a boy!”

“It could be,” Ayesha said. “It’s on the phone, I don’t know. We haven’t opened it yet. It’s in a file with test results and things like that.”

Ayesha announced that she is expecting her third child on Feb. 2, posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Heyyyy how did this happen? Curry party of 5,” Ayesha captioned the pic. “Feeling very blessed … and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3😍🤰🏽.”

Elsewhere in their chat with DeGeneres, the couple recalled how she was part of their love story. Having first met when he was 15 and she was 14 back in Charlotte, North Carolina, the two didn’t reconnect until college when he came out to Los Angeles for the ESPYs.

“You were there [on our first date]!” Steph told DeGeneres. “We were on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, walking down, getting chai tea lattes and taking pictures with Marilyn Monroe. We went to the wax museum and you were about the fourth room we went into.”

As for their daughters, he said he wouldn’t mind if the two girls followed his footsteps and tried basketball. “I would love it,” Steph admitted. “We’re the type of parents [who are] going to try to expose them to as much as we can and see what they take to, what they’re passionate about.”