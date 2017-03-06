Babies
Stars Who’ve Opened Up About Their Struggles with Postpartum Depression
These moms bravely opened up about the struggles they faced after giving birth
CHRISSY TEIGEN
In Glamour‘s April cover story, the author and model penned a revealing essay about her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety after she and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Luna Simone, 11 months. “Getting out of bed to get to set [of Lip Sync Battle] on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she wrote. At her lowest point, Teigen sequestered herself at home for days at a time when she didn’t have to work. “When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know — I had every shade closed,” she said.
ADELE
"I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me," the British superstar told Vanity Fair in 2016, three years after welcoming son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki. "My knowledge of postpartum — or post-natal, as we call it in England — is that you don't want to be with your child; you're worried you might hurt your child; you're worried you weren't doing a good job," she said. "But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I'd made the worst decision of my life."
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
The Nashville star struggled with postpartum depression after the 2014 birth of her daughter Kaya with her fiancé, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko. "[She] is voluntarily seeking professional help at a treatment center as she is currently battling postpartum depression," her rep told PEOPLE. On Live! with Kelly and Michael in September 2016, Panettiere opened up about the struggle, saying, "There's a lot of misunderstanding – there's a lot of people out there that think that it's not real, that it's not true, that it's something that's made up in their minds, that 'Oh, it's hormones.' They brush it off. It's something that's completely uncontrollable. It's really painful and it's really scary, and women need a lot of support."
GWYNETH PALTROW
After delivering son Moses in 2006, the actress "felt like a zombie," she told Good Housekeeping. "I couldn't connect [to Moses]. I just thought it meant I was a terrible mother." When Coldplay frontman hubby Chris Martin suspected postpartum depression, Paltrow, whose daughter, Apple, was born in 2004, finally sought help and soon recovered.
BROOKE SHIELDS
In her 2005 book Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, the actress detailed her struggle after giving birth to her first child. "It was devastating to my whole family," she said in an interview with ABC. "I had gone through numerous attempts to have a baby and when I did finally have this perfect, beautiful, healthy baby and it all but destroyed me. I couldn’t hold the baby, I couldn’t do anything for the baby, I couldn’t look at the baby."
