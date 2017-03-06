Stars Who’ve Opened Up About Their Struggles with Postpartum Depression

CHRISSY TEIGEN

In Glamour‘s April cover story, the author and model penned a revealing essay about her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety after she and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Luna Simone, 11 months. “Getting out of bed to get to set [of Lip Sync Battle] on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she wrote. At her lowest point, Teigen sequestered herself at home for days at a time when she didn’t have to work. “When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know — I had every shade closed,” she said.