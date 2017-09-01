After Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed a daughter on Friday, celebrities quickly reacted to the news with overwhelming joy for the couple.

Close friends of the pair took to social media to congratulate the new parents, including Beyoncé, who welcomed her twins Rumi and Sir in June.

The “Love on Top” singer posted a photo of a pregnant Williams, 35, on Instagram with “Congratulations Serena!” written on the photo.

The first child for Williams and Ohanian, 34, had no shortage of fans, and plenty of well-wishers took to social media to welcome the new baby.

Congratulations to my girl @SerenaWilliams & Alex Ohanian on your new baby girl! So happy for you guys! ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl. I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes. 🤗😆 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2017

You Reddit here first! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had their baby. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/EGvBQe8Yeq — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 1, 2017

Their baby girl arrived Friday, Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., according to a Tweet from WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd.

“Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe,” sister Venus told ESPN moments before stepping onto the court for her U.S. Open match in Queens, New York Friday afternoon.

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the athlete inadvertently revealed on Snapchat that she was 20 weeks along. Williams and Ohanian were engaged in December.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” Ohanian said during a late-night talk show appearance in early August.