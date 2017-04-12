Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag ‘Are Beyond Thrilled’ to Become Parents, Says Source: ‘They’re Finally on the Same Page’

The excitement is on full blast for parents-to-be Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt!

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that The Hills alums will be welcoming their first child in October — and unsurprisingly, the longtime loves are completely over the moon.

“They’re beyond thrilled!” a second source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page.”

Adds the source, “They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

Pratt, 33, and Montag, 30, tied the knot in April 2009. And over the years, Montag hasn’t been shy about expressing her desires to start a family.

“Obviously I have been wanting children and I’m excited for it, but it hasn’t been the right timing for me,” she said in a February vlog for FaithWire, sending well-wishes to her pregnant former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port.

“So I think in life it’s important for us to pray and prioritize God’s timing in our lives and not compare [our life] to other people’s,” Montag added. “Because we’re all different and we all have different things going on.”

In fall 2016, the former Celebrity Big Brother UK star told FaithWire, “I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid.”

She also touched on how difficult it is for some women to get pregnant, saying, “You know the excitement of it, [but] you know it is not so easy, not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put in to that.”